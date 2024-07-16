This dish has a lemony zing

Preserved lemons are lemons that have been packed in salt and spices and allowed to ferment in their own juices. The resulting fruit softens and becomes even tangier with a satisfying salty pucker. You can rinse them before chopping and adding them to soups, stews and dressings, or you can use them as is. Here they add an unexpected zing to a simple buttermilk-based potato salad. Look for them in the international aisle at the supermarket or make your own.

Buttermilk Potato Salad With Preserved Lemon

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 pounds baby Yukon Gold potatoes

• Salt and pepper

• 1/2 cup buttermilk

• 2 tablespoons mayonnaise

• 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

• 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 large garlic clove, grated

• 1/2 preserved lemon, finely chopped (about 2 tablespoons), plus 1 teaspoon brine

• 1 small shallot, finely chopped (or 1/4 cup finely chopped red onion, about 1/4 small onion)

• 3/4 cup green olives (such as Castelvetrano), pitted and torn

• 3 tablespoons finely chopped parsley

• 2 tablespoons finely chopped dill

Directions:

Cover the potatoes with 1 inch of salted water in a medium pot. Bring to a boil over high and cook until they are just tender, about 10 minutes. Drain them and slice them in half when they are cool enough to handle.

In a large bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, mayonnaise, mustard, olive oil and garlic. Stir in the preserved lemon and brine, the shallot and olives and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Stir the warm potatoes and herbs into the dressing and adjust the seasoning as necessary. Enjoy the salad warm, at room temperature or cover and chill to serve cold.

Total time: 55 minutes, serves 4.