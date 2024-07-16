Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, July 16, 2024 77° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Disaster response training at RIMPAC in Hawaii grows

By Kevin Knodell

Today Updated 10:57 p.m.

Editors' Picks

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, mock disaster evacuees got into a helicopter for a flight to a local hospital.
1/4
Swipe or click to see more

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

Above, mock disaster evacuees got into a helicopter for a flight to a local hospital.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM RIMPAC participants and volunteers took part Thursday in training where volunteers portrayed wounded patients. At top, Lars Hanson, wearing prosthetic makeup to simulate injuries, was loaded into an ambulance.
2/4
Swipe or click to see more

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

RIMPAC participants and volunteers took part Thursday in training where volunteers portrayed wounded patients. At top, Lars Hanson, wearing prosthetic makeup to simulate injuries, was loaded into an ambulance.

KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Peruvian marines prepared for an urban search-and-rescue training scenario Friday as part of RIMPAC at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.
3/4
Swipe or click to see more

KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Above, Peruvian marines prepared for an urban search-and-rescue training scenario Friday as part of RIMPAC at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, they joined members of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Pacific Strike Team in a training exercise.
4/4
Swipe or click to see more

KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Above, they joined members of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Pacific Strike Team in a training exercise.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, mock disaster evacuees got into a helicopter for a flight to a local hospital.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM RIMPAC participants and volunteers took part Thursday in training where volunteers portrayed wounded patients. At top, Lars Hanson, wearing prosthetic makeup to simulate injuries, was loaded into an ambulance.
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Peruvian marines prepared for an urban search-and-rescue training scenario Friday as part of RIMPAC at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, they joined members of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Pacific Strike Team in a training exercise.