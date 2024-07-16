Disaster response training at RIMPAC in Hawaii grows
Above, mock disaster evacuees got into a helicopter for a flight to a local hospital.
RIMPAC participants and volunteers took part Thursday in training where volunteers portrayed wounded patients. At top, Lars Hanson, wearing prosthetic makeup to simulate injuries, was loaded into an ambulance.
Above, Peruvian marines prepared for an urban search-and-rescue training scenario Friday as part of RIMPAC at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.
Above, they joined members of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Pacific Strike Team in a training exercise.