Hawaii hoops programs earn NABC honors

The University of Hawaii and Chaminade men’s basketball teams each earned recognition from the National Association of Basketball Coaches for academic excellence on Monday.

Both programs received the NABC Team Academic Excellence Award, which recognizes teams that earn a grade-point average of 3.0 and higher. For the Silverswords, it marks the ninth straight season the basketball program has earned the award.

Additionally, athletes from Hawaii, Chaminade and the University of Hawaii at Hilo received recognition on the NABC Honors Court. For Hawaii, Matthue Cotton and Justin McCoy were honored. For Chaminade, Isaac Amaral- Artharee, Scott Ator, Chris Bready, Lennon Lindholm, Wyatt Lowell, Kameron Ng, Ross Reeves, Kelton Samore and Jessiya Villa were honored. For UH Hilo, Cameron Wall, Drew Yezbak, Jake Kosakowski, Nadjrick Peat and Zoar Nedd were honored.

To attain the NABC Honors Court, student-athletes must be a junior, senior or graduate student during the 2023-24 year and hold a cumulative GPA of 3.2 following the ending of the spring 2024 semester.