Biden tests positive for COVID-19, White House says

By Nandita Bose, Steve Holland and Costas Pitas / Reuters

Today

Coronavirus OutbreakCoronavirus Outbreak NationalPolitics

ERIN SCHAFF/POOL VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO President Joe Biden delivers an address to the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 14. Biden tested positive for COVID-19 while on a campaign trip to Las Vegas today and is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said.
President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 while on a campaign trip to Las Vegas today and is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced the positive test for the 81-year-old Democrat after the president of UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights organization, said Biden would not be able to speak at a scheduled event due to the diagnosis.

“He is vaccinated and boosted and experiencing mild symptoms, Jean-Pierre said.

