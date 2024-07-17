Biden tests positive for COVID-19, White House says

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 while on a campaign trip to Las Vegas today and is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced the positive test for the 81-year-old Democrat after the president of UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights organization, said Biden would not be able to speak at a scheduled event due to the diagnosis.

“He is vaccinated and boosted and experiencing mild symptoms, Jean-Pierre said.

