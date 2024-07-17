Police seeking bank robbery suspect that hit Kailua, Kaneohe branches

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are looking for a suspect who may have allegedly robbed two banks on the windward side of Oahu in past weeks.

Police have released footage of the suspect, described as an unknown male in his 60s, with gray hair, a medium build and pale complexion.

On Monday, July 8, police said the suspect entered the American Savings Bank Kailua branch at about 3:50 p.m., approached a teller’s window and showed a demand note.

He then took an undisclosed amount of money and fled in an unknown direction.

He was wearing a grey baseball cap, sunglasses, a long-sleeved shirt and high-visibility traffic safety vest, along with a black face mask, black pants and black shoes.

Police said a suspect with a similar description also entered the American Savings Bank’s Kaneohe branch on Wednesday, July 3, at about 4:30 p.m., and also approached a teller window with a demand note.

That suspect also fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

In that incident, the suspect was also wearing a grey baseball cap, sunglasses, a black face mask and high-visibility, long-sleeved shirt, with dark pants and black shoes.

It remains unclear at this time whether the banks were allegedly robbed by the same suspect or two different suspects dressed in similar clothes.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous tips can also be reported to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.