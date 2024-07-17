Letter: Uneven enforcement led to Haiku Stairs’ demise

It’s sad that the Haiku Stairs are to be removed. However, all parties concerned had 30-plus years to come up with a plan and an agreement to implement it. In those 30-plus years the no trespassing law was not vigorously enforced, including the towing of cars.

As far as I know, most of the trespassers who were caught were let go with just a warning. Even now, how vigorously is the law being enforced and publicized to deter trespassing?

The penalty should be both a fine and jail time — not one or the other — and it should be highly publicized in both the news and social media platforms to deter further trespassing.

Dennis Nakamura

Mililani

