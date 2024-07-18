Honolulu crime boss Michael Miske found guilty of murder, racketeering

A federal jury today convicted Honolulu businessman Michael J. Miske Jr. of a slew of charges related to running an organized crime ring, including murder and racketeering.

After a trial that spanned 98 days of testimony and evidence, and deliberations that lasted four days, the unanimous jury’s verdict was read this afternoon in federal court in Honolulu.

Federal prosecutors maintained — and 49-year-old Miske denied — that he orchestrated the 2016 killing of Johnathan Fraser, best friend to Miske’s only son, Caleb. Miske blamed Fraser for the traffic accident that killed his son, prosecutors said.

The jury convicted Miske of killing Fraser today.

He was also convicted of conspiracy to use chemical weapons, illegal drug dealing, kidnapping for hire, murder for hire, bank fraud, wire fraud, selling cocaine, use of interstate commerce in cocaine and other charges.

The federal government alleged that starting in the late 1990s until 2020, Miske and his associates ran the “Miske Enterprise” through a pattern of racketeering activity.

The racketeering activity included murder, kidnapping, arson, chemical warfare and robbery, according to federal prosecutors.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mark A. Inciong, Michael David Nammar, William KeAupuni Akina and Aislinn Affinito prosecuted the case.

On July 11, in closing arguments, Inciong reminded jurors that there are 14 standards that can be used to convict him of a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations conspiracy charge, but they need only two.

”One robbery, one kidnapping … only two … so I just want to be clear there were multiple incidents,” said Inciong, speaking in court while walking the jurors through an overhead projection of the RICO conspiracy requirements.

The investigation that led to today’s verdict was run by the Honolulu Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigations, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Criminal Investigation Division, Homeland Security Investigations, EPA-CID, and the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives.

Task Force Officers with the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Coast Guard Investigative Service, the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, the Hawaii National Guard, 93rd Civil Support Team, and the Office of Investigations–Office of the Inspector General for the Social Security Administration assisted in the years-long investigation.

Miske was defended by Lynn E. Panagakos and Michael Jerome Kennedy.

Miske’s defense team told the story of a man who came up hard but mixed the tactics of the hustlers who provided his street smarts with savvy businessmen and laborers who taught him the value of honest hard work.

Miske was not a monster, his attorneys argued, but an entrepreneur with a passionate approach to his work. He did the hard jobs for local people.

His attorneys described Miske as a legitimate businessman who made sure to give back to the community he credits with raising him.

Miske built family business Kama‘aina Termite and Pest Control into an industry leader and started solar and plumbing businesses. He fumigated numerous “cultural treasures” in Hawaii, and highlighted his pro bono work to tent the Neal S. Blaisdell Center when the city could not afford it, his attorneys said.

But the government alleged that Miske controlled illegal markets popular in Hawaii and owned nightclubs where brawls over bar tabs were common and associates were accused of using chemical weapons against rival club owners. The Miske enterprise made millions of dollars selling illegal commercial-­grade aerial fireworks on the black market, they argued.

Allegations including using fishing boats to move drugs and money were among the charges Miske faced.