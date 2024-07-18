Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Stellantis recalls 24K Chrysler minivans, urges outdoor parking

By David Shepardson / Reuters

The Chrysler Pacifica is introduced as the 2017 Utility Vehicle of the Year during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan.

WASHINGTON >> Stellantis on Thursday recalled about 24,000 Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid minivans worldwide because of fire risks, and urged owners to park outside, away from structures. and not to recharge the vehicles pending a software update.

Stellantis said the recall of 2017 through 2021 model year Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids includes about 19,500 vehicles in the United States.

The company is aware of seven incidents that occurred when the vehicles were turned off and some occurred while recharging, as well as four customers who reported symptoms consistent with smoke inhalation.

Stellantis said the events are linked to a rare abnormality in individual cells of the model’s high-voltage battery pack. Vehicle risk is reduced when the battery charge level is depleted and the company said owners should refrain from recharging pending the recall completion.

The company is working on a software update designed to detect the abnormality and if found, dealers will replace the vehicle’s high-voltage battery.

The recall also includes about 3,000 vehicles in Canada and 1,700 outside North America.

The vehicles being recalled include minivans that may have been previously remedied with a similar software update while later models have an improved manufacturing process. Owners can continue to drive the vehicles while awaiting the software update.

