Austin Machado scores free-agent deal with Atlanta Braves

Austin Machado, who led the University of Hawaii baseball team with a .351 batting average this past season, has reached an agreement on a free-agent contract with the Atlanta Braves.

Machado was not selected in this week’s 20-round Major League Baseball draft for first-year players. But soon after, he received a call from the Braves.

“I thought it would be a great opportunity,” said Machado, who agreed to a two-year deal. “I’m excited to get going with them.”

After three years with St. John’s University, Machado transferred to UH in August 2023. He was used as a catcher and designated hitter. Machado led the ’Bows with 48 RBI. He drew 38 walks and was struck by pitches eight times against 23 strikeouts.

Machado, who throws with his right hand but bats left-handed, is projected to compete as a catcher in the Braves’ organization.

On Saturday, Machado will travel from his home in San Diego to the Braves’ training facility in North Port, Fla. He said training begins on Sunday.

“It’s a pretty quick turnaround,” Machado said. “Hopefully they’ll bring me up to one of their affiliate teams, which would be pretty cool.”

Machado decided not to participate in any of the summer leagues.

“I was just training, getting stronger, trying to get my body better,” he said.

Machado was born and reared in San Diego. His uncle is surfing champion Rob Machado. He said he grew up as a “diehard (San Diego) Padres fan, because I’m from there. … I’m definitely a Braves’ fan now.”