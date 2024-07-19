2024 Election: Amy Perruso

Name on ballot:

Amy Perruso

Running for:

State House – District 46

Political party:

Democratic Party

Campaign website:

voteamyperruso.com

Current occupation:

Representative

Age:

55

Previous job history:

Veteran DOE social studies teacher

Previous elected office, if any:

HD 46

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people in your district.

As Majority Whip and Chair of the Higher Education Committee in the State House, I bring extensive legislative experience and a deep commitment to education and civic engagement. My educational background, which includes doctoral level work in history at UCLA, a doctorate in political science from UH Mānoa, National Board certification for secondary social studies education and extensive local history work makes me well equipped to think about this legislative work from the perspective of a historian, political scientist and educator. My roles with the Hawai’i Juvenile Justice State Advisory Council, the Hawai’i State Data Task Force, the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education (WICHE) and the Hawaii State Judiciary’s Commission to Promote and Advance Civic Education, among others, uniquely position me to effectively advocate for our district on issues related to public education, technological innovation and workforce development. More details can be found at voteamyperruso.com.

What is the most-pressing issue facing residents in your district and how would you address the problem?

The biggest issue in our district is widespread cynicism and despair due to the Legislature’s failure to address climate catastrophe, economic inequality, and political corruption. I have consistently championed measures to address these issues, including advocating for renewable energy initiatives, supporting minimum wage increases, and pushing for transparency and accountability in government. To restore faith in government, we need bold, decisive action prioritizing social and economic justice, protection of public trust resources, and genuine democratization through public engagement.

What would you propose to be done at the state level to help residents cope with Hawaii’s high cost of living?

Addressing the high cost of living requires comprehensive strategies, including increasing truly affordable housing, raising the minimum wage, and providing tax relief for working families. I have supported legislation such as HB 2541, which raises the minimum wage and provides tax credits for low-income families, and I continue to advocate for progressive tax measures to generate revenue for public services and infrastructure.

What can the state Legislature do to help Hawaii home and condo owners with rising property insurance rates?

The state Legislature can help by investigating the causes of rising premiums and promoting regulations to stabilize property insurance rates. Protecting homeowners from unjustified rate hikes is critical. I have supported measures to increase transparency in the insurance industry to ensure fairness for homeowners. We can also do more as a state to proactively address the broader sources of risk (climate change and more frequent, intense climate events) so as to diminish or mitigate risk.

Can Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy be diversified, and, if so, what can state government do to support the effort?

Diversifying Hawaii’s economy is essential. The state can support this by investing in sectors like regenerative agriculture and restorative aquaculture in ways that anticipate the changes that will be occurring due to climate change. Providing incentives for local businesses and fostering innovation to address climate change through partnerships with educational institutions will help create a more resilient and diversified economy. I have supported bills that promote renewable energy projects and local agricultural initiatives to reduce our dependence on tourism.

What would you propose to help increase affordable housing in Hawaii?

To increase affordable housing in Hawaii, we must adopt a holistic and community-driven approach. This includes implementing strong rent control measures to protect tenants from skyrocketing rents and displacement, increasing funding for perpetually affordable housing projects, and supporting community land trusts to keep housing permanently affordable. We should also prioritize the development of public and social housing, ensuring that housing is treated as a public good rather than a commodity. Additionally, revising zoning laws to promote more inclusive and diverse communities, and incentivizing the construction of truly affordable units in new developments, are crucial steps in addressing our housing crisis.

What can state government do to better support and improve public education in Hawaii?

To better support and improve public education in Hawaii, the state government must invest in our schools to ensure they are fully funded and adequately resourced. This includes increasing teacher salaries to attract and retain high-quality educators, reducing class sizes to provide more individualized attention, and ensuring that all schools have access to modern facilities and technology. We must also prioritize early childhood education, provide comprehensive support services for students, and promote culturally relevant curricula that reflect Hawaii’s unique heritage. By creating an environment where teachers and students can thrive, we can build the schools our keiki deserve.

Should the state continue to pursue building a replacement for Aloha Stadium in Halawa? Please explain.

The state should not continue to pursue building a replacement for Aloha Stadium in Halawa. Given the inadequate water supply and the scarcity of land and infrastructure capacity, these resources should be prioritized for addressing our critical housing needs. Instead of investing in a new stadium, we should focus on developing affordable housing to meet the pressing needs of our community.

Should members of the state Legislature have term limits like Honolulu’s mayor and City Council members?

While term limits can encourage fresh perspectives and prevent the entrenchment of political power, they must be balanced to ensure legislators have enough time to gain the necessary experience to be effective. A reasonable term limit policy should promote new leadership while retaining the benefits of experienced legislators. I support exploring term limits with these considerations in mind.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make local government more transparent to the public?

To enhance transparency, we need to strengthen the Hawaii State Ethics Commission, require lobbyists to report specific bill involvement, and close loopholes in campaign finance law. I have supported measures such as HB 1635, which enhances lobbying disclosure requirements, and have advocated for real-time, online disclosure of campaign contributions and expenditures to increase transparency.

What will be your top priority if elected?

My top priority will be implementing comprehensive good government reforms to end pay-to-play politics. This includes imposing significant spending fees on SuperPACs and requiring that their electioneering materials be subjected to prior approval for factual accuracy before distribution. Additionally, I support closing existing loopholes in campaign finance laws to prohibit executives, family members, and employees of companies receiving state contracts from donating to political campaigns. Making the legislature full-time to reduce conflicts of interest, banning corporate contributions to campaigns, and increasing transparency around procurement and lobbying are also essential steps. By reducing the influence of money in politics and ensuring that our government operates with transparency and integrity, we can restore trust in our democratic processes and ensure that elected officials are truly accountable to the people they serve.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I have been honored and humbled to be able to serve this district for the past six years, and I am ready to continue to work hard for our communities across the pae ‘āina.