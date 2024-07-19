2024 Election: Asheemo N. Daily (Koda)

Name on ballot:

Asheemo N. Daily (Koda)

Running for:

State House – District 48

Political party:

Green

Campaign website:

www.thedailybred.com

Current occupation:

activist/musician

Age:

21

Previous job history:

student

Previous elected office, if any:

n/a

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people in your district.

I have been a passionate member of our community since 2017, graduating from James B. Castle High School in 2021. My journey here has been marked by unwavering dedication to volunteer work, community organizing, and leadership.

As a young leader and proud Green Party member, I champion environmental advocacy, youth empowerment, grassroots democracy, and Indigenous rights. My heart beats for sustainability and the preservation of our beautiful Hawai’i.

From organizing impactful events to inspiring the next generation, my mission is clear: to empower our youth and ensure their voices shape our future. I have tirelessly worked to bring innovative, inclusive solutions to the forefront, addressing our district’s unique challenges and opportunities.

Through my leadership and volunteer efforts, I have cultivated a deep connection with our community, understanding its pulse and potential. Together, we can create a vibrant, sustainable future for all.

What is the most-pressing issue facing residents in your district and how would you address the problem?

The most pressing issue facing residents in our district is the lack of affordable housing. The high cost of living and limited availability of affordable homes have put immense pressure on families, making it difficult for them to thrive.

To address this problem, I propose a multifaceted approach:

Support Affordable Housing Projects: Advocate for and support the development of affordable housing projects. Partner with developers, non-profits, and government agencies to ensure that new housing units are both affordable and sustainable.

Strengthen Rent Control Policies: Work to implement and strengthen rent control policies to protect tenants from exorbitant rent increases and ensure housing stability for our residents.

Expand Housing Assistance Programs: Increase funding and support for housing assistance programs that help low-income families, seniors, and individuals with disabilities. This includes rental assistance, down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers, and programs to prevent homelessness.

Encourage Sustainable Development: Promote sustainable and eco-friendly development practices to ensure that new housing projects are environmentally responsible and contribute to the overall well-being of our community.

Community Engagement and Advocacy: Foster a collaborative approach by engaging with community members, local organizations, and stakeholders to identify specific needs and develop tailored solutions. Advocate for policy changes at the state and local levels to address systemic issues contributing to the housing crisis.

By taking these steps, we can work towards creating a more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive community where all residents have the opportunity to thrive.

What would you propose to be done at the state level to help residents cope with Hawaii’s high cost of living?

Living in Hawaii is amazing, but the high cost of living can be really tough on all of us. Here’s what I think we should do at the state level to help out:

Build More Affordable Housing: We need to push for more affordable housing projects. Let’s make it easier for developers to build these homes by cutting through red tape and giving them some tax breaks if they keep prices low.

Control Rent Hikes: We’ve got to stop crazy rent increases. Let’s put stronger rent control laws in place and give renters better protections so they can stay in their homes without fear of sudden price jumps.

Boost Assistance Programs: Increase funding for programs that help with things like utilities, childcare, healthcare, and transportation. More subsidies can really make a difference for families struggling to make ends meet.

Support Local Farmers: Let’s invest in local agriculture to reduce our reliance on imported food. If we grow more of our own food, we can lower grocery bills and support our local farmers.

Go Green with Energy: Push for more renewable energy projects to cut down on energy costs. Solar panels, wind energy – we need to make these more accessible and affordable for everyone.

Train for Better Jobs: Invest in job training programs for high-demand careers. Let’s make sure people are getting the education and skills they need for well-paying jobs. Also, fight for higher minimum wages so everyone can earn enough to live comfortably.

Fair Taxes: We need a fairer tax system that helps out low- and middle-income families. Increase tax credits for those who need it most and cut down on taxes that hit lower-income folks the hardest.

Improve Public Transportation: Make public transit better and more affordable. If we had reliable buses and trains, people could save money on gas and car expenses, making it easier to get around.

By pushing for these changes, we can help make living in Hawaii more affordable for everyone and ensure a better future for our community.

What can the state Legislature do to help Hawaii home and condo owners with rising property insurance rates?

To help Hawaii home and condo owners with rising property insurance rates, the state Legislature can prioritize the following actions:

Establish a State Insurance Program: Create a state-backed insurance program to offer more affordable property insurance options and stabilize rates.

Encourage Competition: Attract more insurance companies to the market with incentives, increasing competition to drive down rates and provide more options for homeowners.

Promote Disaster Preparedness: Invest in disaster preparedness and mitigation programs to reduce risk and lower insurance costs. This includes improving infrastructure and enforcing building codes.

Offer Tax Incentives: Introduce tax credits or deductions for homeowners who invest in risk-reducing home improvements, making homes safer and potentially lowering insurance premiums.

Can Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy be diversified, and, if so, what can state government do to support the effort?

Yes, Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy can be diversified. Here’s what the state government can do to support this effort:

Invest in Technology and Innovation: Support the growth of tech startups and innovation hubs by providing grants, tax incentives, and creating tech-focused education programs. Encourage partnerships between universities and private companies to foster research and development.

Promote Sustainable Agriculture: Expand support for local farmers and sustainable agriculture practices. Invest in agricultural technology, offer incentives for young farmers, and create programs to boost local food production and reduce reliance on imports.

Develop Renewable Energy: Invest in renewable energy projects, such as solar, wind, and wave energy. Provide incentives for businesses and homeowners to adopt renewable energy solutions. This can position Hawaii as a leader in clean energy and create new jobs in the sector.

Expand Healthcare and Education: Invest in healthcare and education infrastructure to create more jobs and improve services. Support training programs for healthcare professionals and educators, and promote Hawaii as a destination for medical tourism and educational conferences.

By focusing on these areas, Hawaii can build a more resilient and diversified economy that reduces dependence on tourism and creates new opportunities for residents.

What would you propose to help increase affordable housing in Hawaii?

Yo, so here’s how we can make housing more affordable in Hawaii:

Speed Up the Approval Process: Make it easier and faster for developers to get the green light on affordable housing projects. Less red tape means lower costs and quicker builds.

Give Developers Incentives: Hook up developers with tax breaks and grants if they build affordable housing. We need more places that regular folks can actually afford.

Use State Land Wisely: Let’s use state and county-owned land for building affordable homes. Partner up with non-profits and private builders to make it happen.

Make Zoning Work for Us: Zoning laws should require new developments to include affordable housing. We gotta make sure these rules are solid and help out families who really need it.

Help with Rent and Down Payments: Give more support for rental assistance and help first-time buyers with down payments. That way, more people can actually afford to buy or rent a place.

Build More ADUs: Let’s make it easier for people to build accessory dwelling units (ADUs) on their property. It’s a win-win: more rental options and extra income for homeowners.

Fix Up Infrastructure: Improve stuff like roads and utilities where new homes are going in. Good infrastructure makes it easier to build and live in affordable housing.

Support Community Land Trusts: Get behind community land trusts (CLTs) that keep housing affordable long-term. Help set ’em up and keep ’em running right.

Let’s get serious about making housing more affordable for everyone in Hawaii. It’s our home, and we all deserve a place we can afford to live in.

What can state government do to better support and improve public education in Hawaii?

To better support and improve public education in Hawaii, the state government can implement several key strategies:

Increase Funding: Ensure adequate and equitable funding for all public schools, particularly those in underserved areas. This includes funding for infrastructure improvements, updated technology, and resources for teachers and students.

Teacher Recruitment and Retention: Develop programs to attract and retain qualified teachers. This can include competitive salaries, professional development opportunities, loan forgiveness programs for educators, and support for housing.

Curriculum Development: Revise and update the curriculum to be more culturally relevant and inclusive, reflecting Hawaii’s unique history, culture, and values. This can help engage students and improve learning outcomes.

Small Class Sizes: Implement policies to reduce class sizes, particularly in schools with high needs. Smaller classes can enhance teacher-student interactions, improve learning environments, and increase student achievement.

Parent and Community Engagement: Foster partnerships between schools, parents, and communities to support student learning and well-being. This can include family involvement programs, community outreach initiatives, and resources for parental education.

Special Education and Support Services: Enhance support for students with special needs by providing adequate resources, trained staff, and inclusive education practices. Ensure that all students have access to the services they need to succeed academically and socially.

Technology Integration: Invest in educational technology that enhances learning experiences, supports digital literacy, and prepares students for a tech-driven world. This includes providing access to devices, reliable internet connectivity, and training for educators.

Accountability and Assessment: Implement fair and effective assessment practices that measure student progress and school performance accurately. Use assessment data to inform instructional practices, identify areas for improvement, and support schools that need additional resources.

Health and Wellness Programs: Promote student well-being by integrating health education, mental health services, and wellness programs into school curricula. Ensure that schools are safe, supportive environments that prioritize the health and happiness of students.

Equity and Inclusivity: Address disparities in educational outcomes by focusing on equity in school funding, resources, and opportunities for all students, regardless of socioeconomic background or geographic location.

By focusing on these areas, the state government can create a more supportive and effective public education system that meets the needs of Hawaii’s diverse student population and prepares them for future success.

Should the state continue to pursue building a replacement for Aloha Stadium in Halawa? Please explain.

Aloha Stadium’s been around forever. But it’s showing its age, and I get that we need something fresher, safer, and more lit for our events and sports games.

On one hand, a new stadium could bring in more big events, which means more jobs and money flowing into our local economy. Plus, if it’s done right, it could be a sick venue for concerts and local team games. Imagine catching your favorite artists or watching our teams crush it in a brand-new spot.

But then, you gotta think about the costs, bruh. Building something like that ain’t cheap, and we gotta make sure the money’s going where it needs to. And what about the `aina? We gotta be mindful of how this could affect our surroundings and wildlife, and find ways to keep things sustainable.

And hey, Aloha Stadium’s got history, yeah? It’s part of our island culture. We gotta respect that while looking forward to something better. So, I’m down for upgrading if it’s done right and really benefits our community in the long run. Just gotta keep it real and think about what’s best for all of us here in Hawaii.

Should members of the state Legislature have term limits like Honolulu’s mayor and City Council members?

Term limits for state legislators like they got for Honolulu’s mayor and City Council? It’s a hot topic for sure.

On one hand, term limits could bring in fresh ideas more often. Sometimes, peeps been in office so long, they might lose touch with what’s really going on in our communities. New faces could mean new energy and perspectives, which could be dope for shaking things up and keeping our leaders accountable.

But then again, some folks argue that experienced legislators bring valuable knowledge and connections to the table. They know how to get things done and navigate the political maze to get bills passed and projects funded. Plus, if voters think someone’s doing a good job, shouldn’t they have the option to keep ’em around?

It’s a balance, man. Maybe it’s less about term limits and more about making sure we got fair elections, transparency in government, and ways for all voices to be heard. Whatever we decide, it’s gotta be what’s best for Hawaii and our future.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make local government more transparent to the public?

Transparency in local government is crucial, no doubt. Here are a few ideas to make sure our leaders are keeping it real with us:

Open Meetings and Records: Make sure all government meetings are open to the public, with agendas and minutes easily accessible online. Same goes for government records—transparency starts with knowing what’s going on.

Financial Transparency: Break down the budget and spending in a way that’s easy to understand. Show us where our tax dollars are going and how decisions are being made about money.

Ethics and Accountability: Set up clear rules about conflicts of interest, lobbying, and gifts. Hold our leaders accountable if they break the rules, so we know they’re acting in our best interests, not someone else’s.

Public Engagement: Give us more chances to speak up and be heard. Use tech to reach more people and make it easier for us to give feedback on decisions that affect our lives.

Performance Metrics: Show us how well government programs and services are working. Are they actually making a difference? We wanna see results, not just promises.

Education and Outreach: Help us understand how local government works and how we can get involved. More workshops, info sessions, and opportunities to learn about our rights and responsibilities as citizens.

Keeping it transparent isn’t just about checking boxes—it’s about building trust and making sure our voices matter in how Hawaii moves forward.

What will be your top priority if elected?

My top priority in getting elected is to empower and uplift young adults aged 18-24 by creating and guiding them toward opportunities where they can actively shape a bright future. It’s about ensuring they have the tools, mentorship, and pathways to play a progressive role in building a better tomorrow for Hawaii. This means fostering environments where their voices are heard, their ideas valued, and their potential realized, paving the way for a truly inclusive and dynamic community.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

Absolutely. Beyond my dedication to empowering young adults, I’m deeply committed to preserving Hawaii’s natural beauty and cultural heritage. Growing up here and being involved in community efforts has taught me the importance of sustainability and honoring our traditions. I believe in fostering a future where these values guide our decisions, ensuring that every resident, from keiki to kupuna, has a voice in shaping our shared destiny. This journey isn’t just about me—it’s about all of us working together to build a resilient and inclusive Hawaii.