2024 Election: Brendan Schultz

Name on ballot:

Brendan Schultz

Running for:

Honolulu city council – District 5

Political party:

No answer submitted

Campaign website:

brendanschultz.com/

Current occupation:

Humanitarian Aid Worker and Non-Profit Executive Director

Age:

27

Previous job history:

In addition to founding and leading United by Love (an international non-profit), I have served as a Humanity in Action Fellow, LeadNext Asia Foundation Fellow, MCW Young Leaders Access Program Fellow, Hansen Leadership Institute Fellow, Davis Fellow for Peace, and US State Department Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange & Study Scholar to Macedonia.

Previous elected office, if any:

No answer submitted

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Oahu.

Born in Honolulu and raised on O’ahu, I have dedicated my entire professional career to serving the world’s most vulnerable people in their time of greatest need as a humanitarian aid worker and international development specialist. I am running for Honolulu City Council District 5 to make housing affordable, enhance community safety, and restore government integrity. My experience leading humanitarian programs on five continents has equipped me with the skills and perspective to solve the challenges facing O’ahu and effectively serve the people of Honolulu.

What is the most pressing issue facing Oahu residents, and how would you address the problem?

The high cost of living, particularly housing affordability, is the most pressing issue facing the people of Honolulu. To address the affordable housing crisis, I propose both increasing the supply of housing and reforming property taxes on O’ahu. Honolulu’s urban core should be rezoned to allow for the development of medium-density, mixed-use, walkable neighborhoods where local working families thrive. Furthermore, I support expanding tax credits to developers to incentivize the construction of affordable rental units. Additionally, Honolulu’s current property tax structure, which favors wealthy investors at the expense of working families, must be changed. I favor lowering property taxes on owner-occupied homes while raising property taxes on investment properties and empty homes.

What are the best ways for Honolulu to alleviate its homelessness crisis and to increase the availability of affordable housing?

Our current housing crisis is the direct result of a lack of housing supply, and there is no more obvious solution to the crisis than to build homes. I propose rezoning Honolulu’s urban core to allow for the development of mid-rise, mixed-use neighborhoods in Mōʻiliʻili, McCully, Ala Moana, Makiki, and Kakaʻako. I support expanding tax incentives for developers to build low- and middle-income housing, particularly affordable rental units. Additionally, implementing equitable property tax reforms – such as lowering property taxes on owner-occupied homes while increasing property taxes on investment properties and enacting an empty home surcharge – will help local families stay in their homes while providing resources for affordable housing initiatives. These policies will increase the availability of affordable housing units and help make Honolulu one of the most livable cities in the world where working families thrive.

What measures, if any, should city government take to regulate short-term vacation rentals in residential neighborhoods?

Honolulu already has the strictest short-term rental prohibitions in all of Hawai’i. These ordinances have significantly reduced the number of short-term rentals on O’ahu. While I support a complete ban on short-term rentals outside of Waikiki, I will first ensure that the city government has the appropriate resources to enforce current laws.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make the Honolulu Police Department more transparent to the public?

I propose enhancing civilian oversight, implementing universal body cameras, and mandating de-escalation training.

Do you support capping the pay of Council members and removing them from process of approving their own pay raises?

When politicians work to serve their own interests instead of the people, they erode trust in public institutions and the democratic process. The Honolulu City Council’s recent self-awarded 64% pay raise to over $110,000 a year is extremely selfish and wholly unacceptable. I pledge to voluntarily cap my salary and return any portion of my salary greater than Honolulu’s average family income to the city’s general fund. Furthermore, I support delaying future salary increases for Honolulu’s elected officials until after the following election.

Has the city done enough to reduce the building permit backlog at the city Department of Planning and Permitting? What more could it do? Please explain.

Firstly, it must be stated that we have made significant progress in addressing the issues facing the Department of Planning and Permitting, as shown by the permitting backlog being reduced from ten months to about six months. With this success being noted, there is still much work to be done to transform the Department of Planning and Permitting into an efficient entity of city government. I propose increasing staffing, streamlining the permitting process through the integration of advanced technologies, and improving communication to ensure transparency.

Should the city continue to use Waimanalo Gulch Landfill in Leeward Oahu or find a new location? If you favor a new location, where?

Foremost, the city should prioritize sustainable waste management programs – including the expansion of recycling programs and the development of waste-to-energy technologies – to reduce landfill dependency. Furthermore, the continued dependence on the Waimanalo Gulch Landfill on Leeward Oahu, an area with a higher proportion of low-income and Native Hawaiian residents, raises issues of environmental justice and equity. Another landfill location is necessary, and such new location should be selected based on environmental impact assessments and community input.

Do you support the continued construction of Honolulu’s rail system to Kakaako? Do you support extending the rail line to Ala Moana?

Yes, I support the continued construction of rail to Kaka’ako and extending rail to Ala Moana. Completing the project as planned will enhance public transportation, reduce traffic congestion, and support sustainable urban development. Additionally, I propose reforming the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation to ensure transparency, accountability, efficiency, and rail completion.

What more needs to be done to reduce crime in Honolulu? Should more police surveillance cameras be part of that effort?

Rising crime is a symptom of the much greater problem of socio-economic injustice in Hawai’i. Combatting crime requires a holistic set of policies that provide opportunities for all who call O’ahu home, regardless of their social or economic background. These policies include access to decent work, affordable housing, and meaningful civic engagement. While expanded policing can be useful, such response should be part of a broader strategy focused on solving the fundamental social and economic issues that lead to crime.

What will be your top priority if elected?

My top policy priority will be addressing the affordable housing crisis through comprehensive policies that increase housing supply, reduce property taxes for locals, and promote sustainable development in Honolulu’s urban core to create walkable, livable neighborhoods where working families thrive.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I am the only candidate in this election who has the policies I support listed on my website – brendanschultz.com – to ensure that voters know exactly where I stand on the issues. Furthermore, I am the only candidate in this election who has pledged to reject the recent Honolulu City Council pay raise and cap my salary at the average Honolulu household income.