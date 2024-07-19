2024 Election: C. Kimo Alameda

Name on ballot:

C. Kimo Alameda

Running for:

Hawaii mayor

Political party:

No answer submitted

Campaign website:

Kimoformayor.com

Current occupation:

Administrator / Psychologist

Age:

55

Previous job history:

-Vice-President of Business Operations, Hawaii Island Community Heath Center

-Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bay Clinic Health Center

-Executive, Hawaii County Office of Aging

And the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC)

-Director, Office of Health Equity Department of Health

-Chair, Hawaii County Planning Commission

-Psychologist, Hawaii Licensed

-Leadership Trainer and Motivational Speaker

-Counselor/Teacher, Hawaii DOE

-President, Rise Above Athletics

Previous elected office, if any:

None

Please describe your qualifications to represent the voters of your county.

We are in turbulent times and we need a leader who can navigate the complexities of the county, state, and the federal government. I am the only candidate with leadership experience in 3 levels of government. I understand county government given my role as the Executive for the Hawaii County Office of Aging and my work with the County on training county employees on customer service and leadership. I will bring my private sector non-profit experience to the table. We know that having trusting relationships with key agencies and communities is how things get done. On our campaign team is former HR Director, Bill Brilhante and Public Works Deputy Director, Merrick Nishimoto. Two very intelligent hardworking employees who left the current administration because we agree that the office of the mayor is more than just a figure head. We need a leader who can inspire the workforce, connect with the local communities, and a leader with the skills to bring people together to solve our most complex problems. We also need a mayor who will prioritize the root causes of our major problems like cost of living, mental health, addictions, lack of recreational opportunities for youth and families, and poor education. I have a long track record of accomplishments from addressing COVID and the fentanyl epidemic head on, to initiating the biggest health care merger in the state. We are on our way to getting most of the major endorsements because our message is hitting home especially for those employees working for the county. Also as a CEO and Executive for County Aging services, I understand budgets, the County charter, HR protocols, and the the role of the various departments. I will assemble a team that will get it done.

What is the most pressing issue facing the voters you seek to represent, and how would you address the problem?

If I had to pick one issue to work on ASAP, that would be the economy and the best way to fix the economy is to get those permits out to the contractors. The current administration has been bragging that permit timeliness is improving but it’s not. I currently have permits in the system and it’s been over four months yet according to the county, it’s at zero days and that’s because it’s still in the “queue”. It only gets counted when it’s in “intake”, and that’s very misleading to the public. I would explore provisional approvals of all permits stamped by credible architects so that the construction industry are not held hostage by the county. This will allow contractors to start while the county bears the burden in determining any planning deficiencies. A boom in construction would lead to a boom in the economy.

Do you support or oppose the development of the Thirty Meter Telescope? Please explain.

I support the role of astronomy as an economic and educational contributor to our island. Unfortunately, the TMT project, as proposed in 2019 does not adequately address the legitimate issues that myself, and countless other protectors, are still concerned about. My ability to support TMT depends on their willingness to directly alleviate these concerns, including the decommissioning of other, smaller telescopes, the use of local labor in the decommissioning, the protection of native species, the preservation of sacred cultural resources, and others. Without answers to these critical questions, TMT (and astronomy as a whole) will continue to lack public trust and face continual roadblocks. As someone who built a career around community engagement, interpersonal skills, and intercultural understanding, I am the prime candidate to bridge this divide and find solutions to these long-standing problems. My background and experience makes me the only candidate who can, not only navigate the current problems with TMT, but also chart a path through other contentious issues that our county will inevitably face in the future. I want to craft a solution that can serve as a template to address other wahi pana (sacred sites) as well, like Waipiʻo Valley, Punaluʻu, and Pōhakuloa. Ultimately, the decision on the Mauna will be made by the new state Stewardship Authority, but as Mayor, I hope to occupy a seat at that table and utilize my 30+ years of experience in bringing people from diverse perspectives together to reach consensus.

What are the best ways for county government to alleviate homelessness on the island and to increase the availability of affordable housing?

With regard to homelessness. There are 2 types. The visibly homeless, and those sleeping in their cars, abandon buildings, and in the forest for example. The community’s biggest concern is the visibly homeless and here are some strategies to address this group. I would:

-Work with the Hawaii County Police Department to enhance the use of police substations and community policing (foot patrol) in hot-spots to increase the visibility of police presence and public safety.

-Reduce barriers for non-profit and faith organizations to increase our supply of temporary housing by constructing “kauhale” (tiny homes) projects on their property

-Expand outreach and support services for vulnerable populations, especially those experiencing domestic violence and mental health problems

They’re also homeless sleeping in their cars and for this group I would identify safe parking spaces, whether it’s at a church parking lot or county owned area with portable bathrooms, social service engagement opportunities, and some sort of security surveillance.

And then there’s the group that I identify as the “almost homeless”. The foster child who have aged out of the system, and have no place to go; the justice involved individual who is coming out of jail, and has no place to go; the runaway, who is too scared to return home because of domestic issues; the veteran with PTSD, who cannot manage staying in the home without formal supports. Our administration will pay close attention to this group as well.

I’ve been telling my colleagues at the county that you cannot reduce the homelessness presence within the business communities without securing a place to relocate them to. It’s been four years and yet still no formalized relocation area. Our administration will work hard to find a relocation spot in areas around the island, The next action step we need is a strong partnership between the faith-based agencies and the nonprofits. The current administration has a lukewarm relationship which is not good in getting things done.

With regard to affordable housing, the County needs to be more proactive in the land use planning phase, permit application phase, and construction phase. The need for housing is so great, that I would assign an individual from the Mayor’s office to oversee the various County Departments and coordinate with the owners, consultants, and contractors at key stages of their projects so they comply with all regulatory requirements. My comprehensive plan to address our diverse housing needs could include:

1. Redefining “Affordable”: We’ll conduct a thorough community survey to determine what our residents can actually afford. This will involve:

• Collecting detailed data on income levels, cost of living, and current housing expenses

• Analyzing the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) population

• Creating a more nuanced breakdown of our population’s financial capacities

• Establishing a new, locally-relevant definition of “affordable” based on this data

2. Workforce Housing Incentives: To encourage the development of workforce housing, we’ll:

• Offer tax benefits to businesses building workforce housing

• Explore public-private partnerships for housing development

• Streamline permitting processes for qualifying workforce housing projects

• Consider zoning bonuses for developments that include a significant percentage of workforce units

3. Creative Solutions for Market-Rate Housing: Recognizing that traditional market-rate housing is increasingly out of reach, we’ll:

• Investigate alternative financing models, such as community land trusts or rent-to-own programs

• Promote and incentivize experimental housing methods, like tiny homes, 3D-printed houses, or modular construction

• Explore county-backed low-interest loan programs for first-time homebuyers

• Consider implementing a vacant home tax to encourage more properties to enter the long-term rental market

4. Increase Housing Supply: To address overall housing shortages, we’ll:

• Review and update zoning laws to allow for higher density in appropriate areas

• Incentivize the conversion of unused commercial spaces to residential use

• Implement a fast-track approval process for affordable housing projects

• Explore the use of county-owned land for affordable housing development

5. Preservation of Existing Affordable Housing: We’ll work to maintain our current affordable housing stock by:

• Creating a fund to acquire and preserve existing affordable units

• Implementing policies to prevent the conversion of affordable rentals to market-rate housing

• Offering rehabilitation grants or low-interest loans to owners of aging affordable properties.

What can the county do to help island residents cope with the overall high cost of living in Hawaii?

When we talk about the high cost of living, we are talking about the 4 big expenses: The cost of our mortgage or rent, and then the cost of food, health care, and transportation. These are the top 4 areas we need to focus on if we are to alleviate the financial burdens of our residents. The county can intervene at various points to address each area of expense. For example, with regard to the expense for our mortgage or rent, the county could explore rental caps based on appraisal values, and to increase the supply of homes the county has to do a better job at releasing construction permits so that the construction industry can do what they do best – build homes. With increased housing supply, cost will go down. With regard to food, we have to support our farmers by ensuring that they can make a profit. We also have to expand industries that work well in Hawaii like Banana, Papaya, Ulu, Taro, and Sweet Potato. Regarding healthcare we have to support key initiatives, like “know your numbers” and prevention campaigns like “falls prevention” for the elderly. We also have to work better with insurance companies to reduce premiums. Lastly, we need to work with the federal government to creat programs that help reduce interest rates for car loans, as well as mortgages. As you can see, it’s a multi prong approach, and I’m the candidate with experience in all three branches of government. I can get it done.

How prepared is the county to deal with a major natural disaster and what would you do to improve preparedness and responsiveness?

They are somewhat prepared, but not well prepared. I say this because I was the lead liaison in providing services to community residents in the 2018 irruption and as of today, if an eruption were to occur in the same place, we will not be prepared because we have not met as a group since then to confirm our commitments of what each agency would do. When a natural or man-made disaster occurs, the key is for local agencies to work together and it’s not uncommon for volunteer agencies like the Red Cross, the CERT teams, volunteer organizations active in disasters (VOAD), etc. to respond on their own without any coordination from the county. This is the big mistake in most disasters. The county fails to provide that leadership. Also agencies like FEMA and HI-EMA should help Hawaii County with our Warning Systems. For example, we’ve been waiting almost 10 years now for sirens in Waikoloa. This is unacceptable. Our county has been accustomed to responding to tsunamis, hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, and volcanic hazards but we don’t have the proper expertise in responding to climate change disasters like Infectious disease, extreme heat, drought, sea level rise, beach erosion, and God forbid, mass shootings. We can do better.

What measures, if any, should county government take to regulate short-term vacation rentals?

According to a recent study, of the state’s 565,000 total housing units, at least 30,000 are listed as Short-term Vacation Rentals (STVRs), which I define as rentals for less than 30 days. My three main concerns with STVRs is first, it removes supply from the long-term housing market which contributes to increased rental costs. Second, it hurts the hotel industry which is a significant employer, and third, it changes the fabric of our residential communities. These “tourist” roam our streets, utilize our parks, swim at our fresh water ponds, and hang out in the areas we informally reserved for the locals. Is this the Hawaii we want? I know some would say STVRs provides income for local families and I understand, but it also hurts our local families as stated in the reasons above. We need to slowly move away from this by first enforcement of the illegal rentals, then for the legal rentals we should put a resort tax on the property (especially for the owner who is not a Hawaii resident), and then assess where we at in terms of the housing market. If we’re in a good place, perhaps the local resident who wants a supplemental income via vacation rental might be okay since it would now be on a smaller scale. Lastly, it’s important to note that every community development plan identifies where tourism activity should occur, and for the most part, it’s not in our residential communities. Let’s keep it that way.

What more needs to be done to reduce crime on Hawaii island?

We need to hire more police officers and look for funding for a few more sub stations in rural areas. I’d like to also see funding to increase staffing for Community Policing. This would allow for more “foot patrol” in high crime areas. Also, I’d like to see the return of the HI-PAL program which is a community sports league coordinated and hosted by the police in partnership with the county. This will enhance the relationship between the police and the community. We also need more Jail Diversion programs that assesses criminal behavior through the lens of addictions and mental health. These individuals should be diverted to addiction and mental health programs and not utilize jail for treatment. Lastly, we need to go upstream and fix our educational system to help engage young people so they don’t grow up being adversaries of the system. Majority of crime occurs by individuals who feel disconnected to their family and community. Let’s utilize county programs to strengthen families and communities.

What will be your top priority if elected?

All of the issues and societal shortcomings lead to a decrease in ones quality of life. This is why I believe my top priority is “you!”. I’ve met with key community members in Hilo, Oceanview, Pahala, Panaewa, Kailapa, Kohala, Leilani, Hawaiian Shores, Volcano, Miloli’i, Kailua Kona, Kealakekua, and other districts and they all have unique needs. Yes, there are themes that cluster together in every community like housing affordability, water, homelessness, employment, recreational opportunities, alternative energy, etc. but the prioritization of these issues differ from community to community. I have prioritized all of these concerns on my website under the pillars of LIVE, WORK, and PLAY but depending on where you live my priority is you!

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

My late wife and I raised 7 wonderful children between ages 16-30 and I have a grandson. I played basketball in college and coached various sports prior to my run for office. I’m a huge sports advocate and a believer in extracurricular activities to help enhance child development. I enjoy speaking on tough topics, crafting websites, and making video reels. Please check out our website and follow me on Facebook/IG @drkimoalameda.