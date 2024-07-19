2024 Election: James Logue

Name on ballot:

James Logue

Running for:

State House – District 20

Political party:

Democratic Party

Campaign website:

www.facebook.com/votelogue

Current occupation:

Special Investigator, State of Hawaii

Age:

38

Previous job history:

U.S. Army – Military Police Combat Veteran, English Teacher – Brazil, Legislative Aide – Hawaii State House of Representatives, Legal Assistant – Coates, Frey & Hackett, SNAP Benefits Case Manager

Previous elected office, if any:

Kaimuki Neighborhood Board

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people in your district.

I am uniquely qualified to represent our district with a strong foundation of service, leadership, and a deep commitment to our community. At 17, I joined the U.S. Army as a Military Police officer, serving at Schofield Barracks and deploying to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom. My military experience, including hundreds of combat missions and interactions with global leaders, has honed my leadership and collaborative skills.

I hold a Master’s Degree in Public Administration and a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Hawaii Pacific University, providing me with a solid understanding of public policy and administration. Currently, as a Special Investigator for the State of Hawaii, I focus on combating welfare and financial fraud, ensuring the integrity of our social support systems.

My diverse professional background includes roles such as SNAP benefits case worker, Legal Assistant, Legislative Aide, and English Language Teacher in Brazil. This varied experience has broadened my perspective and equipped me with the skills to address our community’s challenges effectively.

Serving on the Kaimuki Neighborhood Board has given me firsthand insight into the issues directly impacting our community, including homelessness, lack of affordable housing, and public safety. I have worked closely with legislators at the state and county levels to support bills addressing homelessness, mental illness, crime, and veterans’ issues.

As a devoted father to my son, Liam, I am deeply invested in creating a future where our keiki can thrive. I believe in a long-term vision that addresses these critical issues holistically, rather than relying on short-term band-aid solutions. My commitment is to ensure our families can stay and prosper in Hawaii, with a focus on sustainable, impactful policies that bring real change to our community.

What is the most-pressing issue facing residents in your district and how would you address the problem?

The most pressing issue facing our district is the intertwined crisis of public safety and homelessness, particularly among the mentally ill and those suffering from addiction. Many of these individuals will never be able to fully take care of themselves and require a permanent place to live with dignity.

To address this, I will strongly advocate for the establishment and expansion of long-term care facilities specifically designed for the mentally ill and those suffering from addiction. These facilities are essential for providing a stable, supportive environment where individuals can receive continuous care and live with dignity, rather than being left on the streets.

In addition to long-term care, I propose increasing funding for mental health services and addiction treatment programs, ensuring those in need receive critical support. Implementing comprehensive supportive housing programs, which provide not only housing but also essential services like counseling and job training, is vital for long-term success.

Collaboration with law enforcement is also crucial. Police should be trained to handle encounters with mentally ill and addicted individuals with compassion, directing them to appropriate services rather than incarceration. I will work with state and county legislators to support bills that address the root causes of homelessness and public safety, advocating for better funding for mental health and addiction services and policies encouraging affordable housing development.

I whole heartedly believe that we will never begin to reduce homelessness if we keep focusing on short term solutions. We need to take bold steps to protect our future as a society by focusing on long-term care and comprehensive support. By doing this, we can help reduce homelessness and protect our communities.

What would you propose to be done at the state level to help residents cope with Hawaii’s high cost of living?

At the state level I would propose a targeted approach focused on tax incentives for workers, businesses, and senior housing, along with measures to improve economic opportunities and reduce living expenses.

1. Tax Incentives for Workers:

Expand the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC): Increase the state EITC to provide greater financial relief to low and middle-income working families, putting more money back into their pockets.

Introduce a Cost of Living Adjustment Tax Credit: Implement a tax credit that adjusts for Hawaii’s high cost of living, providing additional relief to residents struggling to make ends meet.

Child and Dependent Care Tax Credits: Enhance tax credits for child care and dependent care expenses to help working families manage these significant costs.

2. Tax Incentives for Businesses:

Wage Subsidies and Credits: Provide tax credits to businesses that pay their employees a living wage or higher, encouraging companies to offer competitive salaries and retain their workforce.

Small Business Tax Relief: Reduce taxes for small businesses, particularly those that demonstrate a commitment to employee retention and fair wages. This can include lower business tax rates and additional deductions for employee-related expenses.

Training and Development Incentives: Offer tax incentives for businesses that invest in employee training and development programs, ensuring a skilled and stable workforce.

3. Tax Incentives for Senior Housing:

Senior Housing Development Credits: Provide tax incentives to developers who build affordable housing specifically for seniors, ensuring our elderly population has access to safe and affordable living options.

Property Tax Exemptions for Seniors: Implement property tax exemptions or reductions for senior homeowners on fixed incomes to help them afford to stay in their homes.

4. Economic Opportunities:

Support Local Agriculture and Manufacturing: Encourage the growth of local industries through tax breaks and grants, reducing reliance on imports and creating more jobs within the state.

Promote High-Demand Sectors: Invest in sectors like technology, healthcare, and renewable energy through tax incentives and grants to attract and retain businesses, creating high-paying jobs for residents.

5. Affordable Housing and Energy Costs:

Expand Affordable Housing Initiatives: Streamline permitting processes and offer tax incentives to developers building affordable housing units. Support housing assistance programs to help residents afford homes.

Renewable Energy Investments: Accelerate the transition to renewable energy sources and enhance energy efficiency programs, reducing energy costs for residents.

By focusing on these strategies, we can alleviate the high cost of living in Hawaii, support local businesses, ensure that workers receive fair wages and benefits, and provide affordable housing options for seniors, creating a more sustainable and thriving community for all residents.

What can the state Legislature do to help Hawaii home and condo owners with rising property insurance rates?

The state Legislature can take several detailed and comprehensive actions aimed at increasing affordability, enhancing market stability, and providing direct financial relief.

1. Create a State Insurance Pool:

State-Backed Insurance Pool: Establish a state-backed insurance pool to offer more affordable property insurance options. This pool would provide a publicly funded alternative to private insurance, helping to spread risk more evenly across a larger number of policyholders and reduce premiums.

2. Strengthen Regulatory Oversight:

Enhanced Regulatory Framework: Strengthen the regulatory framework governing insurance companies to ensure they adhere to fair pricing practices. This includes regular audits, rate reviews, and transparency requirements to prevent unjustified rate hikes.

Consumer Protection Measures: Implement consumer protection measures such as requiring insurers to provide clear justifications for rate increases and ensuring there is a robust process for homeowners to challenge unfair rates.

3. Promote Disaster Mitigation and Resilience:

Incentivize Home Improvements: Provide tax credits or rebates for homeowners who invest in disaster-resistant home improvements, such as hurricane-resistant roofing, storm shutters, and reinforced windows. These upgrades can lower the risk of damage and result in lower insurance premiums.

Mitigation Grant Programs: Establish grant programs to help homeowners fund these improvements, especially targeting low and middle-income households who may struggle with upfront costs.

4. Encourage Market Competition:

Attract New Insurers: Offer incentives such as tax breaks or subsidies to attract more insurance providers to enter the Hawaii market, increasing competition and potentially lowering premiums.

Reduce Regulatory Barriers: Simplify the regulatory requirements for new insurance companies entering the market while maintaining consumer protection standards, making it easier for insurers to operate in Hawaii.

5. Offer Direct Financial Assistance:

Property Insurance Relief Fund: Create a relief fund to assist homeowners facing high insurance premiums. This fund could offer temporary subsidies or grants, particularly for those with low to middle incomes, helping them afford their insurance.

Targeted Assistance Programs: Develop targeted programs to assist vulnerable populations, such as seniors and low-income families, in managing their property insurance costs.

6. Educate Homeowners:

Public Awareness Campaigns: Launch public awareness campaigns to educate homeowners about strategies to reduce their insurance costs. This could include information on bundling policies, increasing deductibles, and making specific home improvements.

Workshops and Seminars: Organize workshops and seminars in communities to provide personalized advice and assistance on navigating property insurance options and understanding policy details.

7. Legislative Advocacy:

Federal Support and Funding: Advocate for federal support and funding to help mitigate the impact of natural disasters, which drive up insurance costs. Lobby for federal disaster aid, grants, and other resources that can alleviate the financial burden on state resources and residents.

National Reinsurance Programs: Push for the inclusion of Hawaii in national reinsurance programs that help stabilize insurance markets by spreading risk and providing backup insurance for private insurers during catastrophic events.

I believe if we implement some, or all, of these detailed measures, the state Legislature can provide significant relief to Hawaii home and condo owners facing rising property insurance rates. This comprehensive approach will ensure that property ownership remains affordable and sustainable while protecting homeowners from the financial impact of natural disasters and market fluctuations.

Can Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy be diversified, and, if so, what can state government do to support the effort?

Yes, I do believe Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy can be diversified by focusing on the TV & film industry, the entertainment industry, and hemp production. The state government can support these efforts through targeted policies and initiatives.

For the TV & film industry, the state can introduce and expand tax credits to attract productions, invest in state-of-the-art production facilities, and establish training programs in collaboration with local educational institutions to build a skilled workforce. Additionally, promoting film tourism by marketing iconic locations featured in films and TV shows can enhance both production and tourism sectors.

In the entertainment industry, the state can provide grants and logistical support for major events, encourage public-private partnerships to develop entertainment districts, and support initiatives that promote local talent through funding and promotional campaigns.

For hemp production, the state should develop a clear regulatory framework, fund research into hemp’s potential uses, and offer financial support through grants and low-interest loans. Supporting market development by establishing connections between local producers and national/international buyers is also crucial.

What would you propose to help increase affordable housing in Hawaii?

I propose a multifaceted approach involving financial incentives, infrastructure investment, and state land donations.

1. Financial Incentives:

Tax Credits and Subsidies: Expand tax credits and subsidies, such as the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC), to incentivize developers to build affordable housing.

Low-Interest Loans and Grants: Offer low-interest loans and grants to reduce financial burdens on developers, making affordable housing projects more attractive.

2. Infrastructure Investment:

State-Funded Infrastructure Upgrades: Have the state cover infrastructure costs, including roads, water, and sewage systems, for affordable housing projects. This lowers development costs and accelerates project timelines.

Public-Private Partnerships: Promote partnerships between the state and private developers to share costs and risks, ensuring efficient completion of infrastructure needs.

3. State Land Donations:

Land Donation Programs: Implement programs for the state to donate land for affordable housing developments, significantly reducing project costs.

Utilize Public Land: Identify and repurpose underutilized public land for affordable housing, maximizing existing resources.

4. Streamlined Permitting Processes:

Simplify Permits: Streamline the permitting process to reduce delays and costs, fast-tracking approvals for affordable housing projects.

5. Inclusionary Zoning:

Mandate Affordable Units: Require a percentage of new developments to include affordable housing units, ensuring a steady increase in affordable housing stock.

What can state government do to better support and improve public education in Hawaii?

To better support and improve public education the state can implement several key strategies:

1. Support Teachers:

Competitive Salaries: Offer competitive salaries and benefits to attract and retain high-quality teachers.

Professional Development: Provide ongoing professional development and establish mentorship programs for new teachers.

2. Improve Infrastructure:

Modernize Facilities: Invest in upgrading school facilities to create safe, modern learning environments.

Technology Integration: Ensure all schools have access to up-to-date technology and high-speed internet.

3. Enhance Curriculum:

STEM and Arts Programs: Strengthen STEM and arts programs to foster creativity and critical thinking.

Cultural Relevance: Incorporate Hawaiian culture and language into the curriculum for a more inclusive educational experience.

Career and Technical Education: Expand career and technical education programs.

4. Community and Family Engagement:

Parental Involvement: Encourage parental involvement through regular communication and volunteer opportunities.

Community Partnerships: Build partnerships with local businesses and organizations for real-world learning experiences.

5. Address Student Well-Being:

Mental Health Services: Increase access to mental health services and counseling in schools.

Nutrition Programs: Expand nutrition programs to ensure all students have access to healthy meals.

As a father, I understand the critical role education plays in preparing children to enter a globalized and competitive world. Ensuring our schools provide a high-quality, well-rounded education is extremely important to me, as it directly impacts our children’s future success and our community’s prosperity

Should the state continue to pursue building a replacement for Aloha Stadium in Halawa? Please explain.

At this point in time, it is not financially responsible to add yet another large-scale construction project at the taxpayers’ expense. Residents are already struggling with high living costs and financial burdens. While a replacement for Aloha Stadium in Halawa may have long-term benefits, the immediate economic impact on our residents cannot be overlooked.

We must prioritize directing funding to more pressing areas such as long-term care facilities, building senior housing, and modernizing our schools. These investments will provide more immediate and widespread benefits to our community, addressing critical needs and improving the quality of life for our residents. Pursuing an expensive stadium project now would place undue strain on our already stretched resources and divert attention from these essential priorities.

Should members of the state Legislature have term limits like Honolulu’s mayor and City Council members?

Yes. 100%.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make local government more transparent to the public?

To make local government in Hawaii more transparent, I believe we could implement the following reforms:

1. Enhanced Access to Public Records:

Streamlined Requests: Implement a centralized online portal for easy access to public records and ensure timely responses as mandated by Hawaii’s Uniform Information Practices Act (UIPA).

Transparency Reports: Require agencies to publish quarterly reports on public records requests, detailing the number received, fulfilled, and denied.

2. Open Meetings and Participation:

Live Streaming and Archives: Mandate live streaming and online archiving of all state and county government meetings, including legislative sessions, in accordance with Hawaii’s Sunshine Law.

Public Input: Increase opportunities for remote participation in meetings and accept written comments via email or online forms.

3. Financial Transparency:

Budget Transparency: Publish detailed budgets and financial statements online, including expenditures, contracts, and grants.

Financial Dashboards: Create user-friendly dashboards for residents to track government spending in real-time.

4. Lobbying Disclosure:

Enhanced Reports: Strengthen lobbying disclosure requirements with more frequent and detailed reports, including specific issues lobbied and financial contributions.

5. Performance Audits:

Regular Audits: Conduct and publish regular performance audits of state and county agencies, and track implementation of recommendations.

6. Whistleblower Protections:

Enhanced Protections: Strengthen protections for whistleblowers to encourage reporting of government misconduct without fear of retaliation.

What will be your top priority if elected?

While there are many issues that need to be addressed, my top priority if elected will be advocating for the establishment and expansion of long-term care facilities for the mentally ill and those suffering from addiction. By providing stable, supportive environments for these individuals, we can significantly reduce homelessness and crime in our communities.

Investing in long-term care facilities will address the root causes of many social issues, helping individuals receive the continuous care they need to improve their quality of life. This, in turn, will create safer communities, reduce the burden on law enforcement, and lower crime rates.

Safer communities will allow local businesses to thrive, attracting more customers and fostering a more prosperous local economy. Additionally, by reducing homelessness, we can alleviate the strain on public resources and create a more supportive and compassionate environment for all residents.

Focusing on these issues will help preserve the character and history of our community, ensuring that our district remains a unique and cherished place. By addressing the needs of our most vulnerable populations, we can maintain the cultural and historical integrity of our neighborhoods while fostering a safer, more vibrant place to live and work. This comprehensive approach will benefit both individuals and the broader community, making Hawaii a better place for everyone.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I would like voters to know about my extensive leadership experience and commitment to our community through various roles. I currently serve on the Kaimuki Neighborhood Board and as a Commissioner on the Neighborhood Commission. I have served as the Past President of the Lions Club International, where I led initiatives to support local needs and foster community service. As an officer in the VFW Post 8616, I have been dedicated to supporting veterans and their families, ensuring they receive the recognition and assistance they deserve. Additionally, my involvement with the Shriners highlights my commitment to philanthropy and helping children in need through our hospitals and outreach programs.

These leadership roles have equipped me with the skills, deep understanding, and dedication necessary to serve our community effectively. They reflect my commitment to improving the lives of our residents and my ability to work collaboratively with others to achieve common goals. I am passionate about making a positive impact, and I am ready to bring this same level of dedication and leadership to the Hawaii State House of Representatives.