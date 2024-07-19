2024 Election: Melba Amaral

Name on ballot:

Melba Amaral

Running for:

U.S. Senate

Political party:

Republican

Campaign website:

www.votemelbaamaral.com

Current occupation:

Student

Age:

55

Previous job history:

Paralegal -E-discovery-Legal Research, Former Family Childcare Provider, Medical Researcher

Previous elected office, if any:

none

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Hawaii.

US Citizen.

What will be your top priority if elected?

My top priority if elected is to secure all U.S borders, propose the completion of the border wall and enforce Title 8 of the U.S. Code §1325 and §1326, which deports illegal immigrants who have not been vetted in the name of national security. It has to be done strategically, methodically, while simultaneously eliminating the drug cartels (Drug Trafficking

Organizations) and crime. In addition designating ALL drug cartels be listed on the Drug Cartel Terrorist Designation Act. Here in Hawaii, there are two (2) dominant cartels. Both are rivals. Sinaloa and Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG). According to Executive Director of Hawaii High Density Drug Trafficking Area, Gary Yabuta, “they’re competing for territory and turf to make sure that their drugs get across the border and sent throughout the nation, including Hawaii.” I challenge lawmakers and law enforcement to look at all potential players, persons who deliver U.S mail.

What can Congress do to help Americans cope with the high cost of living?

Congress can help Americans cope with high cost of living by perhaps passing common sense laws that makes sense to ordinary Americans. The reality is cost of living varies between cities and and individual’s salary. But what we all can agree upon is that there is pain at the gas pump and this contributes to high cost of living. Hence it only makes sense to stop relying on foreign oil.

What actions, if any, should Congress take in regard to regulating access to abortion?

Supreme Court reversed Roe v.Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973). This means that a women’s choice to end an unintended pregnancy or proceed with her pregnancy is no longer protected by the constitution. Hence, allowing each state to independently decide and pass into law the legality of access to abortion. Congress did attempt to regulate access to abortion and was blocked by Senate Republicans. Depending on who controls the House and Senate, access to abortion could be decided in 2025. According to Democrat Senator, Elizabeth Warren, “the first vote Democrats will take in the Senate…will be to make Roe v. Wade law of the land again in America.”

I am often asked what my stance on abortion, perhaps because I’m a Catholic. My response is always the same. When was the last time that you thanked your mother for not aborting you?

What can Congress do to help reduce gun violence and mass shootings in America?

Congress can reduce gun violence and mass shooting in America by education. Only then, can we pass laws that would reduce gun violence without violating the Constitution. Knowledge is power and it governs ignorance. We need to understand the very definition of what our 2nd Amendment means. An individuals right to keep and bear arms is an ancient, fundamental and constitutional right that is guaranteed and protected by the U.S. Constitution. Our current government is openly hostile and completely opposes the 2nd Amendment, even here in Hawaii. Although we have the strictest gun law in the country that requires background checks, I fully support it. Why? Anyone at the shooting complex wants to feel safe and reassured that everyone there with a firearm is mentally fit and are able to handle their firearm. That’s being a responsible gun owner.

What laws should Congress pass to mitigate the effects of sea-level rise and climate change?

This issue is a global initiative pushed by the United Nations and supported by the Democratic Party. Whether or should Congress pass laws to mitigate the effects of sea-level rise and climate change would perhaps be determined who controls the House and Senate in 2025. Here in Hawaii, we are told that the sea-level is rising and there’s climate change, global warming and there is a push to go all solar and renewable energy which included the placement of wind turbines in Kahuku, which perhaps made sense at that time because we are on an island with sun and trade winds. But the reality is at what cost? What harm has these wind turbines caused with regards to the health and well-being of the residents of Kahuku, all in the name of global warming?

Every wonder why there continues to be an increase development of high-rises in Kakaako that includes ocean view and sunset view while simultaneously we are continuously told of global warming and sea rising? Who exactly is buying those units? Locals or Foreigners?

Should the U.S. continue to support Ukraine’s military efforts as it fights the Russian invasion?

NO, the U.S should not continue to support Ukraine’s military effort against Russia. However, the U.S. -Ukrainian Bilateral Security Agreement was recently signed, all to secure Ukraine’s borders and to strengthen their security, while our U.S. borders continue to be open to illegal immigrants, hence threatening the safety and security of Americans. In addition, by signing this agreement, it has placed, threatens the safety and security of Americans. The idea of when Ukraine is allowed to be a member of NATO is contingent on winning the war against Russia, as indicated by NATO. According to Article 5 of the Washington Treaty, “The Parties agree that an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America shall be considered an attack against them all and consequently they agree that, if such an armed attack occurs, each of them, in exercise of the right of individual or collective self-deference recognized by Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, will assist the Party or Parties, such action as it deems necessary, including the use of armed force, to restore and maintain the security of the North Atlantic area.” Imagine the idea of going to war with Russia? The same Russia that provided U.S. respirators and supplies during covid.

Should the U.S. continue to supply Israel with military aid in its war with Hamas?

Historically U.S. and Israel are allies and Hamas is designated as a foreign terrorist organization. All terrorist has to be eliminated. October 7th, 2023 was preventable. We need to stand with Israel and allow them to do what they need to do to eliminate the threat from Hamas and locate and rescue the remaining hostages, including 8 American hostages. Almost 4 years ago, we had peace in the Middle East via the Abraham Accords under the Trump Administration. I encourage the voters to read Peace to Prosperity 2020.

What is your position on the Jones Act, which supporters say protects the U.S. shipping industry, but opponents say inflates shipping prices and therefore costs to Hawaii consumers?

Jones Act is a section of the Merchant Marine Act of 1920. It is a set of laws under federal jurisdiction that dictates who and what kind of commercial business that can or would occur in U.S. waters or its ports and that all commercial vessels/ships must be built and registered in the U.S. and it must be owned and manned by Americans. There are also provisions in the Jones Act that protects the American worker employed with these vessels, should they suffer a personal injury due to negligence. Which makes sense. High inflation equals high cost for consumers. Honestly, does the Jones Act cause price gouging?

What role, if any, should Congress have in regulating the artificial intelligence industry?

Artificial Intelligence continues to evolve rapidly with developing companies and foreign countries.

Congress would need to find a balance where they regulate AI industry only for the purposes of making sure that AI industry is not used against Americans. AI should be placed in the hands of individuals that has the best interest of society.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

What I would like voters, in particular the undecided to know is that you have a choice to vote for a candidate that is smart, informed and has common sense. Someone who will not embarrass Hawaii. All nominee confirmations by a Senator should always be based on qualifications, nothing more. I love our Country and we are in a decline even here locally. DEI is a cancer that has metastasized into society. It is in our school and Universities, work, medicine, judicial, law enforcement, friends and families. There is a saying, If you always do what you’ve always done, you will always get what you’ve always got. Hawaii is in desperate need of good change. Let’s make August 10th a great day in Hawaii by electing a Republican to represent YOU in Congress. God Bless Hawaii and God Bless United States of America.