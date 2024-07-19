2024 Election: Philip Ganaban

Name on ballot:

Philip Ganaban

Running for:

State House – District 45

Political party:

Democrat

Campaign website:

teamganabanphilip.com

Current occupation:

Retired / Consultant

Age:

52

Previous job history:

Cyber Security Analyst, IT coordinator, MIS DOD State , Corpsman, Prev Med US Navy

Previous elected office, if any:

Waianae Neighborhood Board

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people in your district.

Born and Raised in Waianae, Graduated from Waianae High School , Mentored by the elders in Waianae , Went off to Join the Navy to understand the working so that i can represent the community of Waianae better. Undergrad with specialties in Environmental Science, Emergency Management, Cyber Security and Business Admin

What is the most-pressing issue facing residents in your district and how would you address the problem?

Gun Violence – Start holding Parents accountable publicly for their Kids action. i understand families are struggling to make things meet , however our youths behaviors start from home. Homeless with mental health issues- requiring medical programs to expand their services as a normal medical treatment and not a specialty care

What would you propose to be done at the state level to help residents cope with Hawaii’s high cost of living?

Addressing Hawaii’s high cost of living requires a multifaceted approach at the state level, focusing on housing affordability, transportation costs, and sustainable economic development. First and foremost, increasing the supply of affordable housing is crucial. This can be achieved through policies that incentivize the construction of affordable housing units, streamline the permitting process, and promote the development of mixed-use, high-density residential areas. Additionally, expanding state support for affordable housing programs and partnering with private developers to create more options for low- and middle-income families can make a significant impact.

Furthermore, improving transportation infrastructure and reducing transportation costs are essential steps. Enhancing public transportation options, such as expanding bus routes and developing a more extensive rail system, can help reduce the reliance on private vehicles, thereby lowering transportation expenses for residents. Implementing policies that encourage the use of electric vehicles and investing in renewable energy sources can also reduce energy costs, contributing to a more sustainable and affordable living environment. By addressing these key areas, Hawaii can create a more equitable and economically viable environment for its residents.

What can the state Legislature do to help Hawaii home and condo owners with rising property insurance rates?

To help Hawaii homeowners and condo owners cope with rising property insurance rates, the state Legislature can implement several strategic measures. Firstly, establishing a state-backed insurance pool or fund could provide a more affordable insurance option for residents. This pool would act as a safety net, especially in areas prone to natural disasters, by spreading the risk and reducing the burden on individual insurers, thus helping to stabilize and potentially lower insurance premiums.

Secondly, the Legislature can focus on promoting and funding initiatives aimed at mitigating risks associated with natural disasters, such as hurricanes and flooding. Investing in resilient infrastructure, enforcing stringent building codes, and offering incentives for homeowners to adopt risk-reduction measures (e.g., hurricane shutters, reinforced roofing) can reduce the overall risk profile of properties. Lower risks can lead to lower insurance premiums, as insurers will have fewer potential claims to cover. Additionally, providing tax credits or subsidies for these upgrades can make it easier for homeowners to afford these improvements, further contributing to the reduction in insurance costs.

Implementing these measures can create a more stable and affordable property insurance market, ultimately benefiting homeowners and the broader community in Hawaii.

Can Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy be diversified, and, if so, what can state government do to support the effort?

Certainly! Here’s a condensed version:

Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy can be diversified through the following strategies:

1. Invest in Technology and Innovation

2. Promote Agriculture and Aquaculture

3. Expand Renewable Energy Initiatives

4. Support Creative Industries and Cultural Tourism

5. Enhance Education and Workforce Development

Implementing these strategies can create a more resilient and diversified economy, reducing dependency on tourism and fostering sustainable growth across multiple sectors.

What would you propose to help increase affordable housing in Hawaii?

To address the need for affordable housing in Hawaii, increasing state involvement in housing development is essential. Here are several proposals to achieve this:

1. Expand State-Funded Housing Projects: Allocate more resources to fund the construction of affordable housing units and prioritize the development of rental units and housing for low- to moderate-income families.

2. Streamline Zoning and Permitting Processes: Simplify and expedite the processes to encourage developers to build more affordable housing. Offer incentives for developers who include a certain percentage of affordable units in their projects.

3. Utilize State-Owned Land: Identify underutilized state-owned land for affordable housing projects and offer them to developers at reduced costs or through long-term leases.

4. Support Community Land Trusts and Housing Cooperatives: Provide support for community-driven approaches to affordable housing.

5. Increase Funding for Affordable Housing Programs: Expand existing state programs and create new funding mechanisms, such as affordable housing bonds or dedicated housing taxes.

What can state government do to better support and improve public education in Hawaii?

Improving public education in Hawaii involves a comprehensive approach. Key strategies that the state government can implement include ensuring schools follow the national curriculum, involving parents more, supporting teachers, increasing education funding, and promoting collaboration between schools and the community.

Ensuring schools follow the national curriculum is important. The state government can make sure that all public schools in Hawaii adopt and consistently implement national curriculum standards. This can be done by providing clear guidelines and regular training for educators. Additionally, conducting periodic assessments and audits can help ensure compliance and identify areas for improvement.

Encouraging greater parental involvement is crucial. The state can create programs and initiatives to engage parents in the learning process, like organizing workshops and providing resources for at-home learning. Schools can also create volunteer opportunities and parent-teacher associations to foster a collaborative environment.

Supporting teachers with adequate tools and resources is essential for their success. The state can invest in modern educational technology, up-to-date teaching materials, and classroom supplies. It’s also important to offer continuous professional development programs to help teachers stay current with best practices and new teaching methodologies.

Increasing funding for education is crucial. The state government can allocate more resources to the Department of Education (DOE) to ensure schools have the financial support needed to implement the national curriculum effectively.

Building strong partnerships between schools and the local community can enhance educational outcomes. The state can encourage collaboration with local businesses, non-profits, and higher education institutions to provide students with additional learning opportunities. Community involvement can help create a supportive environment for students and educators.

Should the state continue to pursue building a replacement for Aloha Stadium in Halawa? Please explain.

The state should not pursue building a replacement for Aloha Stadium in Halawa. Instead, it would be more prudent to focus on repairing and maintaining the existing stadium. Given that Hawaii does not regularly host large events that would necessitate a new, larger stadium, the financial investment required for a complete replacement may not be justified. The existing Aloha Stadium, with proper maintenance and upgrades, can continue to serve the needs of local sports teams, community events, and smaller-scale concerts and gatherings.

Moreover, development around the existing stadium can still be pursued to enhance the area’s utility and appeal. By creating a vibrant, mixed-use development that includes retail spaces, restaurants, entertainment venues, and public parks, the state can revitalize the Halawa area without the substantial costs associated with constructing a new stadium. This approach not only preserves a historic landmark but also promotes economic growth and community engagement in a more sustainable and fiscally responsible manner.

Repairing and upgrading the existing Aloha Stadium, coupled with thoughtful development around it, offers a balanced solution that respects both financial constraints and community needs.

Should members of the state Legislature have term limits like Honolulu’s mayor and City Council members?

Members of the state Legislature should have term limits similar to those for Honolulu’s mayor and City Council members. This will create a more dynamic and responsive political environment by bringing in new perspectives and ideas. It can also reduce the risk of politicians becoming complacent or too comfortable in office.

Term limits can also make politicians more accountable and reduce the potential for corruption. With a set time in office, legislators may be more focused on making meaningful policies and serving constituents, rather than just trying to keep their jobs. Term limits can also make room for new candidates, leading to a more diverse group of representatives that better reflects the community.

By implementing term limits, Hawaii can benefit from continually refreshed legislative leadership, more in tune with the public’s changing concerns and committed to serving constituents. This approach aligns with democratic principles, ensuring that power remains balanced and that elected officials truly represent the people they serve.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make local government more transparent to the public?

Open Data Initiatives: Create user-friendly open data portals for all government data, including budgets, expenditures, contracts, and meeting minutes. This will help citizens easily access and analyze government information, promoting transparency and accountability.

Regular Public Reporting and Updates: Mandate timely public reporting from government departments and agencies on their activities, achievements, and challenges. This information should be available online and presented in public forums to keep citizens informed about government operations and decisions.

Enhanced Public Participation: Provide more opportunities for public participation in government decision-making processes, such as town hall meetings, public hearings, and online forums. Additionally, implementing participatory budgeting can give citizens a direct say in how public funds are allocated.

Strengthen Freedom of Information Laws: Improve and enforce freedom of information laws to ensure that public requests for information are processed promptly and efficiently. This includes reducing bureaucratic hurdles and ensuring that government agencies comply with transparency requirements.

Transparency in Campaign Financing: Implement stricter regulations and reporting requirements for campaign financing to ensure that political contributions and expenditures are fully transparent, preventing undue influence from special interest groups and promoting fair and accountable elections.

Ethics and Accountability Commissions: Establish independent ethics and accountability commissions responsible for overseeing government activities and investigating allegations of misconduct or corruption. These commissions should have the authority to conduct thorough investigations and recommend appropriate actions to address any issues found.

Digital Platforms for Citizen Engagement: Create and maintain digital platforms where citizens can easily access information about government meetings, proposed legislation, and ongoing projects. These platforms should also allow for real-time engagement and feedback, making it easier for citizens to participate in the democratic process.

Implementing these reforms will make local governments more transparent, accountable, and responsive to the needs and concerns of their constituents, which is crucial for building public trust and ensuring that government actions align with the interests of the community.

What will be your top priority if elected?

If elected, my top priority will be addressing gun violence, mental health, homelessness, and promoting micro-developments, as these interconnected issues profoundly impact the well-being and safety of our community. Here is a comprehensive approach to tackle these priorities:

1. Gun Violence Prevention

Reducing gun violence is crucial for ensuring public safety. This can be achieved through:

Enhanced Background Checks: Implementing stricter background checks for all firearm purchases to prevent guns from falling into the wrong hands.

Community-Based Programs: Supporting and funding community-based violence intervention programs that focus on conflict resolution, youth engagement, and mentorship.

Mental Health Integration: Integrating mental health services with gun violence prevention efforts to address underlying issues that may lead to violence.

2. Mental Health Services

Improving access to mental health services is essential for overall community well-being. Key actions include:

Increased Funding: Allocating more resources to expand mental health services, ensuring that individuals have access to the care they need.

Education and Awareness: Promoting mental health education and awareness campaigns to reduce stigma and encourage people to seek help.

Integrated Care: Implementing integrated care models that combine mental health services with primary care to provide comprehensive treatment.

3. Homelessness Reduction

Addressing homelessness requires a multi-faceted approach focusing on both immediate relief and long-term solutions:

Housing First Programs: Expanding Housing First initiatives that provide immediate, stable housing without preconditions, combined with supportive services.

Support Services: Enhancing access to support services such as mental health care, substance abuse treatment, job training, and employment opportunities.

Affordable Housing Development: Investing in the development of affordable housing units to meet the needs of low-income individuals and families.

4. Promoting Micro-Developments in appropriate areas

Micro-developments can provide innovative solutions to housing shortages and promote sustainable living if it can be implemented in areas that are not already saturated and can endure the extra stress on infrastructure :

Zoning Reforms: Implementing zoning reforms that facilitate the construction of micro-housing units and accessory dwelling units (ADUs).

Incentives for Developers: Providing incentives for developers to build micro-housing projects, such as tax breaks or expedited permitting processes.

Sustainable Design: Encouraging sustainable design practices in micro-developments to reduce environmental impact and promote energy efficiency.

By focusing on these interconnected priorities, we can create a safer, healthier, and more supportive community. These efforts will not only address immediate concerns but also lay the groundwork for long-term improvements in the quality of life for all residents.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I would like voters to know that my commitment to representing and working for the people is unwavering. My extensive experience in various facets of government and community engagements uniquely positions me to understand and address the diverse needs of our community. Having built relationships in over 12 countries and researched successful community programs in other states, I bring a wealth of knowledge and innovative solutions that can be effectively utilized in Hawaii.

In addition to my professional and community experience, I have a strong academic background with advanced education and degrees. I hold an Associate in Applied Science in Environmental Health and Emergency Management, a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity and Business Administration, and I am currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Human Resources and Organizational Management. My commitment to education ensures that I am well-equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to effectively address complex issues and develop forward-thinking policies.

I am dedicated to transparency, accountability, and ethical governance. My background includes significant roles in preventive medicine, public health, emergency management, and cybersecurity, all of which have equipped me with a well-rounded perspective on the challenges we face. As someone who has served on local boards and engaged deeply with community organizations, I am committed to fostering a collaborative and inclusive approach to policy-making. I believe that together, we can create a brighter future for Hawaii, one that is safe, prosperous, and equitable for all residents.