2024 Election: Scott K. Saiki

Name on ballot:

Scott K. Saiki

Running for:

State House – District 25

Political party:

Democrat

Campaign website:

scottsaikihawaii.com

Current occupation:

Attorney

Age:

60

Previous job history:

Attorney

Previous elected office, if any:

None

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people in your district.

I listen and then act to solve problems facing our neighborhood.

What is the most-pressing issue facing residents in your district and how would you address the problem?

Income tax relief. The Legislature approved the largest income tax cut in history. Kakaako is home to many young persons and families. Take home pay will increase beginning on January 1, 2025. A family of four with a household income of $90,000 will see a $20,000 tax savings over the next seven years. Many families will see income tax cuts of at least 50%.

GET relief for doctors and medical professions. This is another historic bill. Doctors and medical professionals who treat Medicare, Medicaid and Tricare patients will be exempt from the GET. This will lower the cost of practice and provide patients with greater access to medical care in Hawaii.

Ensuring safe roads for pedestrians and cars. Following the tragic death of a McKinley High School student, I worked with the Hawaii Department of Transportation and the City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services to install speed humps, raised crosswalks and red-light cameras on the highly trafficked roads surrounding McKinley High School. I also sponsored legislation to create a Class C felony offense for repeat unlicensed drivers. Legislation that I introduced in 2022 created a pilot program consisting of ten red light cameras on Oahu – today, three of these cameras have been installed at three of the most dangerous intersections in my district. Although these measures cannot bring the student back, I hope that these actions will prevent such a tragedy from ever happening again.

Up to the time I began representing Kakaako in 2013, Kakaako roads were “roads in limbo”–meaning that it was not clear who owned them. Around that time, the Chun Brothers claimed ownership, painted parking stalls, charged for parking, and towed vehicles that didn’t pay. For the next seven years, I worked with the Attorney General to sue the Chun Brothers. In February 2021, the court ruled that the roads were not private, but were public roads. I then worked with the Attorney General and city to legally transfer the roads to the city, which now owns them and is responsible for their repair and maintenance. These roads include Waimanu St., Ilaniwai, Kawaiahao, Cummins, and Queen St. Now that the city’s ownership is settled, I will continue to work with the city to repair and maintain them.

Homelessness. I have worked with HPD, the City and the state homeless coordinator to treat, divert and house homeless persons. The Legislature approved a new law that expedites the process to commit incompetent persons. In April, a new triage center opened in Iwilei to treat mental health and medical patients. This program is located in a city facility and is funded by the state government. The Legislature also increased funding for nonprofit organizations that serve the homeless population – $64 million. Homelessness is a complex issue and requires intensive individualized services, and the House will continue to prioritize this work.

What would you propose to be done at the state level to help residents cope with Hawaii’s high cost of living?

Tax relief.

In May, the Legislature approved the largest state income tax cut in history. This tax cut is extraordinary. It moves Hawaii from the 2nd highest to the 4th lowest income tax rate in the U.S. Many families will see a cut of 50%. A family of 4 with a household income of $90,000 will save $20,000 in taxes over the next 7 years.

This income tax cut will result in higher take-home pay and provide relief to hundreds of thousands of children and their parents. The tax brackets and standard deduction had not been adjusted in several decades. This tax cut is truly historic and it will help many, many families cope with the cost of living in Hawaii.

This is why many organizations supported this legislation, including AARP Hawaii, Catholic Charities of Hawaii, Chamber of Commerce Hawaii, Hawaii Family Caregiver Coalition, and Hawaii Primary Care Association.

The income tax cut will begin on January 1 and families will see increased take-home pay as a result.

What can the state Legislature do to help Hawaii home and condo owners with rising property insurance rates?

Three months ago, the House of Representatives proposed legislation that would loan funds to two existing state-created insurance funds (Hawaii Hurricane Relief Fund and Hawaii Property Insurance Association) that can be used to purchase reinsurance. Condo and home owners could then purchase the reinsurance to cover their residences. Unfortunately, the legislation died due to a lack of agreement between the House and Senate. But it is not too late for Governor Green to take action now to implement what the House proposed. I will also be working with the Senate, Insurance Commissioner and experts to identify other actions =that can be addressed by the Governor and/or Legislature.

Can Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy be diversified, and, if so, what can state government do to support the effort?

The state’s immediate and historical role is to ensure a stable environment and infrastructure for a diversified economy so that entrepreneurs are confident that they can succeed in Hawaii. This requires continual improvement of capital formation, a skilled workforce, zoning and permitting standards, laws and regulations, and consistent judicial decisions. Diversification should be consistent with Hawaii’s natural resources and environment. There are also opportunities for growth using federal contracts and grants that are being made to Hawaii at record levels.

Efforts are underway to improve tourism’s impact on our residents, culture, and natural resources. It is obvious that there are limitations to the number of tourists that can be accommodated at any given time. It may be useful for an agency like the Hawaii Tourism Authority to conduct an assessment of the state’s visitor carrying capacity and the visitor population’s impact on our environment and economy.

What would you propose to help increase affordable housing in Hawaii?

In May, the Legislature approved two housing bills that are unprecedented because they addressing the zoning backlog that we see at the county level. The two bills set state policy in two areas – that two ADUs may be built on residential lots deemed appropriate by the counties and the inclusion of residential housing in commercial zoned areas.

The ADU bill does not preempt the counties. It preserves home rule by allowing counties to set the standards for ADU development and to consider such factors as infrastructure, setbacks and parking. Counties retain the authority to approve and deny ADU permits.

The state and local governments are not always in a position to fund housing development. Therefore, it was important that we addressed the zoning backlog. Counties will have two years to adopt their standards and I am confident that more units will be built as a result.

The second law authorizes residential development within commercial zones. This legislation is intended to allow residential development on second floors of commercial buildings.

It is critical that we create more housing inventory outside of high-rise development because as discussed above, high-rise buildings are experiencing significant challenges and unit owners are paying higher maintenance fees as a result. ADUs are a viable alternative because they are generally smaller in size yet can accommodate families.

What can state government do to better support and improve public education in Hawaii?

The Legislature took action by fully funding the Department of Education (DOE). The Legislature must ensure that DOE spends these funds appropriately and strategically so that teachers and students have the resources they need. The Legislature must also work with DOE to develop clear standards that will lead to student success, and provide oversight to ensure that those standards are met.

Should the state continue to pursue building a replacement for Aloha Stadium in Halawa? Please explain.

An objective assessment concerning the cost of a replacement facility and feasibility of a public-private financing partnership must be completed to ensure that Hawaii taxpayers are not saddled with exorbitant costs.

Should members of the state Legislature have term limits like Honolulu’s mayor and City Council members?

There are pros and cons to legislative term limits, as evidenced by the difference of opinion within the Hawaii Democratic Party. I have seen firsthand how term limits affect other states – legislators basically cycle through their terms and take turns serving in leadership positions without having an incentive to develop themselves. Especially in states with lower limits, it seems that there is no continuity or depth of experience, resulting in a diminished, transient Legislature.

On the other hand, there is value in having a system that allows for more and new participation while also allowing legislators to serve in different leadership roles. Term limits should be reasonable and allow legislators to learn and grow. Every effort needs to be made to ensure that the Legislature is an independent and strong body that can serve as a check within and outside of government.

I have introduced term limit legislation in the past and look forward to further exploring this issue.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make local government more transparent to the public?

The House has demonstrated its commitment to opening up the process, allowing for greater public participation, and improving how we make decisions.

Following the pandemic, the Legislature continued to hold virtual public hearings, which allows for long distance participation. The House also took significant steps to amend its rules to strengthen voting procedures in committee hearings, conflict and recusal standards, and explanations of bills prior to their being voted upon at conference committees.

The House was the first to act following the indictment of two former legislators on bribery charges. In addition to publicly condemning their conduct, the House created an independent commission to assess and recommend improvements to our ethics laws. The creation of a commission like this was unprecedented and reflected the House members’ conviction to reform government.

The commission was chaired by Judge Dan Foley and consisted of the League of Women Voters, Common Cause Hawaii, the State Ethics Commission, the Campaign Spending Commission, the former U.S. Attorney for Hawaii, and former House GOP leader Barbara Marumoto. This commission is now known as “the Foley Commission.”

The Foley Commission made 31 recommendations to improve ethics, campaign finances, lobbying and related matters. Within one legislative session, the Legislature adopted 22 of the recommendations through new laws or internal rules. This included a ban on holding campaign fundraisers during legislative sessions, increasing penalties for campaign finance violations and strengthening gift and lobbying laws.

As Judge Foley stated: “the Legislature did a most commendable job in hearing and acting on the commission’s bills and their counterparts. Hawaii will have more transparent and accountable government as a result.”

There is always room for improvement and the House will continue its work to improve our decisionmaking process.

What will be your top priority if elected?

Property insurance stabilization, HECO, and resident safety in District 25.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I am married to Patsy and we have an 18-year old cat, Emi.