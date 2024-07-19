2024 Election: Teri Kia SAVAIINAEA

Name on ballot:

Teri Kia SAVAIINAEA

Running for:

State Senate – District 22

Political party:

Republican

Campaign website:

Teri4Westside.com

Current occupation:

Community Advocate

Age:

54

Previous job history:

Wai’anae Coast Comprehensive Health Center-Housekeeping Manager

Previous elected office, if any:

None

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people in your district.

I bring extensive qualifications and experience to my candidacy. With over 17 years at the Wai’anae Coast Comprehensive Health Center, I managed housekeeping operations, ensuing a high level of cleanliness and safety standards. My dedication to community service was recognized with the Women of Wai’anae scholarship, showcasing my commitment to education and local initiatives.

As a graduate UH Hilo Nursing Program with a bachelor’ in nursing, I was employed by the State of Hawaii in the Adult Mental Health Division as a Human Services Professional at Kauhale Lahilahi Clubhouse, enhancing mental health support for community members.

As a board member of the Boys and Girls Club Hawai’i-Wai’anae Clubhouse, I promote youth development and community enrichment.

My leadership extends to political advocacy as District 45 Chair and precinct president, championing community education on civic engagement and candidate recruitment and training. I am involved with the Convention of States Project and the Hawai’i Federation of Republican Women, underscoring my commitment to civic engagement.

My extensive experiences reflect my readiness to serve Senate District 22 with compassion, dedication, and proactive leadership.

What is the most-pressing issue facing residents in your district and how would you address the problem?

Public safety is the paramount issue facing our district, requiring a comprehensive strategy. As senator, I will prioritize:

Enhanced police presence and community policing: Building trust and preventing crime through increased police engagement by working closely with the city and county mayor as well as the Honolulu City Council.

Youth development and mentorship programs: Providing positive alternatives to reduce juvenile delinquency with focus on after-school programs that provide a safe place and resources for our youth.

Mental health resources: Addressing substance abuse and untreated mental health issues is key to providing resources to those struggling with homelessness.

Community education and participation: I will organize town halls and workshops to involve residents in safety initiatives to get involved on a grassroots level and make effective changes to our community.

Environmental design improvements: Enhancing lighting and maintaining public spaces to deter crime.

Collaboration with local organizations: Partnering with nonprofits and community groups for comprehensive safety solutions.

Together, I believe these measures will create a safer and more resilient State Senate District 22.

What would you propose to be done at the state level to help residents cope with Hawaii’s high cost of living?

To support Hawaii’s middle class and working families, I will take the following actions:

Cost of living relief: Advocate for tax relief for middle-class families. Work on reducing the state tax burden and securing tax incentives for essential services such as childcare, healthcare and utilities.

Education and workforce development: Enhance STEM education and establish retraining programs to help residents gain higher-paying jobs. Promote vocational training and apprenticeships to create diverse career paths.

Support local businesses: Secure grants and low-interest loans for small businesses to boost local entrepreneurship. Push for policies that favor local procurement and stimulate job growth.

Reliable economic diversification: Invest in renewable energy, agriculture and technology sectors. Promote responsible tourism practices that benefit local communities and create sustainable jobs.

Transportation and infrastructure: Improve public transportation systems to reduce commuting costs. Invest in infrastructure projects that create jobs and support economic growth.

By taking these steps, I believe it will help alleviate the financial strain on middle-class and working families, making it more feasible for them to thrive in Hawaii.

What can the state Legislature do to help Hawaii home and condo owners with rising property insurance rates?

To help Hawaii home and condo owners with rising property insurance rates, the state legislature can take several actions:

Expand the Hawaii Property Insurance Association and the Hawaii Hurricane Relief Fund, as “insurance markets of last resort” providing coverage for home and condo owners, and associations that can’t get insurance from the private market.

Reduce Hawaii’s strict insurance regulations that have kept rates artificially low for many years, and incentivize insurance companies to develop innovative products and solutions.

Provide insurance tax credits for low-and middle-income homeowners to make insurance more affordable.

Provide resources and education to homeowners on lowering insurance costs, such as information on home improvements that reduce risk and how to shop for the best insurance rates.

Can Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy be diversified, and, if so, what can state government do to support the effort?

To diversify Hawaii’s economy and reduce reliance on tourism, we need a strategic, multi-faceted approach:

Promote responsible tourism: Shift to eco-friendly practices that benefit local communities and preserve Hawaii’s beauty. Support local businesses and invest in sustainable infrastructure.

Invest in education and workforce development: Develop retraining programs and support skill acquisition in emerging industries. Strengthen STEM and vocational education to prepare the workforce for diverse opportunities.

Support agriculture and local food production: Encourage local agriculture to reduce food imports and promote food security. Provide grants and resources for small farmers and develop local food distribution infrastructure.

Cultural and creative industries: Promote Hawaii’s cultural heritage through arts, film and music. Support local artists and programs to attract investment and tourism focused on cultural experiences.

Policy and legislative support: Implement policies for economic diversification, including tax incentives for new industries, streamlined regulations for startups and targeted investment in key sectors.

I believe these steps will build a resilient, diversified economy, reducing dependency on tourism and creating sustainable opportunities for future generations.

What would you propose to help increase affordable housing in Hawaii?

As with most problems that are intertwined with our complex economy and many factors that are beyond our control. To increase affordable housing in Hawai’i, I support the comprehensive approach proposed by Peter Savio that includes:

Revamping the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act of 1921 to overcome the current bureaucratic obstacles that have delayed Prince Kuhio’s vision via the following measures:

• Accelerate the awarding of homestead leases; and

• Accelerate the planning and budgeting for roads and utilities in Hawaiian Homeland areas;

Zone an additional 1-5% of Hawai’i land for housing purposes, including residential, apartment, mixed use, and retail to support residents;

Set aside at least 25% of the newly rezoned residential land for modular and tiny home developments;

Limit property tax increases to 2% per year unless the property is sold;

Immediately amend the Jones Act (aka Merchant Marine Act of 1920) and institute permanent exemptions for Hawai’i. This will lower the cost of all building materials used to construct homes;

Continue to streamline housing development rules, especially those that restrict the importation of modular housing;

Cut red tape for private sector housing development projects; and

Put a moratorium on non-Hawai’i residents purchasing homes in new developments for the first year of its offering, with an exception for residents of other states who are permanently moving to Hawai’i and will become Hawai’i residents.

These measures, if implemented, will have a positive impact as they address several factors that drive up housing prices:

• Increasing the supply of land and a variety of low-cost structures;

• Limiting property tax increases;

• Encouraging private home ownership;

• Increasing the usability of Hawaiian Homelands; and

• Increasing the availability of homes in established neighborhoods once the illegal vacation rental market is deterred.

What can state government do to better support and improve public education in Hawaii?

To better support and improve public education in Hawai’i, the state government can take several key actions:

Provide more vocational and career-focused education: Not all students will go to college, and schools should provide vocational and career-focused education to prepare students for the workforce.

Audit the Department of Education to ensure funding resources for instructional materials, technology, and extracurricular programs is being spent as allocated.

Improve teacher training and support: Teachers should have access to ongoing professional development and support to ensure they are equipped to meet the needs of their students.

Reduce class sizes: Smaller class sizes can lead to more individualized attention for students, which can improve learning outcomes.

Increase funding for school facilities and faculty: There is a significant amount of capital improvement program (CIP) funds that have not been spent. Expediting the spending of these funds can help improve school facilities and expand faculty.

Should the state continue to pursue building a replacement for Aloha Stadium in Halawa? Please explain.

To determine whether the state should continue to pursue building a replacement for Aloha Stadium in Halawa, it is important to consider a careful, common-sense approach that addresses various factors. Building a new stadium can bring significant economic benefits, such as job creation, increased tourism, and hosting large events that generate revenue for the state and local businesses.

Modern facilities would offer improved seating, better accessibility, advanced technology, and enhanced fan experiences, attracting high-profile events and teams.

Financial considerations are crucial; the project must be financially viable, with secure funding, managed budget, and long-term sustainability.

Environmental impact must be minimized through sustainable practices and energy efficiency.

Public opinion is essential; engaging with the community to understand their needs and incorporating their feedback ensures the project aligns with community interests.

Community benefits include the potential for creating spaces like parks and recreational facilities that foster community engagement and pride.

By using community inputs, a common-sense and fiscally responsible approach, and adequately addressing all considerations, a new stadium could be a valuable asset for Hawai’i.

Should members of the state Legislature have term limits like Honolulu’s mayor and City Council members?

Yes, to bring fresh perspectives and reduce entrenched interests in government.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make local government more transparent to the public?

To make the Legislature more transparent and accessible, I propose the following measures:

Open conference committees to the public: Ensure all conference committee meetings are open and live-streamed, allowing constituents to follow the legislative process and hold legislators accountable.

Stricter lobbying disclosure requirements: Implement comprehensive disclosure for lobbyists, including detailed reports on activities, expenditures and meetings with legislators. This will help the public understand lobbying’s influence on legislative decisions.

Regular public hearings and town halls: Mandate regular public hearings and town hall meetings for constituents to voice concerns and ask questions directly to their representatives, fostering greater engagement and responsiveness.

Enhanced online access to legislative information: Improve the Legislature’s website to provide easy access to bills, voting records and meeting schedules, with real-time updates and easy searchability.

Transparency in voting records: Publish detailed voting records for all legislators on every bill and amendment, making it easier for the public to track their representatives’ positions.

Revise legislative rules: Limit the number of bills or resolutions a legislator can introduced. Remove the authority of committee chairs to unilaterally kill any bill referred to their committee.

What will be your top priority if elected?

When elected, my top priority is public safety. The emphasis will be on a comprehensive strategy to address this paramount issue facing the community. This includes enhancing police presence and community policing, developing youth mentorship programs, increasing mental health resources, organizing community education and participation initiatives, and collaborating with local organizations for comprehensive safety solutions. Ensuring the safety and well-being of the community is at the forefront of my campaign and legislative agenda.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

As a candidate dedicated to community engagement, I am committed in hearing directly from residents and community leaders along the Wai’anae Coast. I have engaged in community events and knocked on doors to gather input and understanding to the issues that matter the most to our community.