California visitor, 56, dies after retrieved from Koloa Landing

A 56-year-old California visitor died Friday after being pulled from waters at Hanakaape Bay, also known as Koloa Landing in Koloa, according to the Kauai Police Department.

Police said that at about 9:45 a.m. Friday, first responders were sent to the bay to try and save an unresponsive female swimmer. “Bystanders administered CPR until medics arrived and took over advanced resuscitation efforts. The victim was transported to the Wilcox Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead later Friday evening,” according to KPD.

The woman’s name was not released.

An autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of death, but foul play is not suspected, police said.