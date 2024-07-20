Robbery suspect is killed by police after Waikiki standoff
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan spoke with the public about the incident, stating that a flying drone had confirmed to HPD that the suspect was armed.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Pacific International apartment building was the scene Friday of the police shooting of a multiple bank robbery suspect.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Crews were at the scene gathering evidence.