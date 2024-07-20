Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, July 20, 2024 76° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Robbery suspect is killed by police after Waikiki standoff

By Leila Fujimori

Today

Crime in HawaiiEditors' Picks

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan spoke with the public about the incident, stating that a flying drone had confirmed to HPD that the suspect was armed.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan spoke with the public about the incident, stating that a flying drone had confirmed to HPD that the suspect was armed.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The Pacific International apartment building was the scene Friday of the police shooting of a multiple bank robbery suspect.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

The Pacific International apartment building was the scene Friday of the police shooting of a multiple bank robbery suspect.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Crews were at the scene gathering evidence.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Crews were at the scene gathering evidence.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan spoke with the public about the incident, stating that a flying drone had confirmed to HPD that the suspect was armed.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The Pacific International apartment building was the scene Friday of the police shooting of a multiple bank robbery suspect.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Crews were at the scene gathering evidence.