More U.S. flights canceled in wake of global cyber outage

By Caroline Valetkevitch / Reuters

REUTERS/BING GUAN / JULY 19 United Airlines employees wait by a departures monitor displaying a blue error screen, also known as the “Blue Screen of Death” inside Terminal C in Newark International Airport, after United Airlines and other airlines grounded flights due to a worldwide tech outage caused by an update to CrowdStrike’s “Falcon Sensor” software which crashed Microsoft Windows systems, in Newark, New Jersey.
NEW YORK >> More than 1,200 flights have been canceled within, into or out of the U.S. on Sunday, led by cancellations in top carriers Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, according to data tracker FlightAware.com, in the wake of Friday’s global cyber outage.

Airlines are struggling to recover from the tech outage that forced multiple carriers to ground flights on Friday.

United on Sunday said it had no further comment following an update on Saturday. It said on Saturday that most of its technology systems have been restored, but that it will continue to see cancellations and delays this weekend. It also said it had extended a travel waiver through Sunday for customers.

CNBC reported Sunday that Delta was offering its crews extra pay to staff flights as it recovers from the outage.

A software update by global cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, one of the largest operators in the industry, triggered the recent systems problems not just for airlines but in other services as well, such as healthcare and banking.

