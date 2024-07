Mililani Homegrown coach Chad Demello with Kahanu Demello, his son who won the tournament MVP.

Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park delivered prime youth baseball, and a lot of it, Saturday.

Dads coached intensely from the concourse. An actual coach questioned player eligibility at least once. And teams chanted the standard rotation of dugout cheers, all while onlookers appeared to hold their breath at every ping of an aluminum bat.

After several high-octane hours, the Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth Pacific Southwest 12u Regional semifinals and championship were decided. Three Hawaii teams were featured on live television via the OC 16 Spectrum XCast with media from across the state in attendance.

“It just shows how strong Hawaii baseball is,” Mililani Homegrown coach Chad Demello said. “We got two teams from Mililani, a team from Hawaii Kai all in the final four.”

Homegrown, the state champion, proved to be a level above the rest.

Top-seeded Homegrown (6-0) punched its ticket to the Cal Ripken Major70 World Series, to be held in Branson, Mo., with a 7-3 win over the second-seeded Hanford Blue All-Stars (5-1) from California.

“It was definitely a championship team we played today,” said Jess Moran, coach of Hanford, which beat the Mililani Astros 9-8 in eight innings in a semifinal. “Hats off to them, 100%.”

Homegrown outscored opponents 85-8, having entered Saturday with only one run allowed. Such dominance did not escape it on the final day. Even when the Hawaii Kai Cubs had the powerhouse trailing for the first time all week early in their semifinal matchup, time eventually told the same story by way of a 12-4 score.

A fitting ending followed, as Homegrown led Hanford from start to finish, returning to the Cal Ripken World Series with relative ease.

But Demello said the journey back, following the team’s loss in the 10u World Series two years ago, was anything but easy. He suggested a need for improved depth beyond his star players. When the all-tournament selections were announced, and the sun set, said goal came to fruition.

Although Saint Louis School’s Bronx Holbron, widely considered one of Homegrown’s best players, struck out five in 2 1⁄3 innings with a two-run homer in the tournament finale, he did not make the all-tournament team.

Five of his teammates did, setting a tournament high.

Mililani middle school shortstop and pitcher Kahanu Demello, the son of Chad, was named Most Valuable Player, with third baseman Troy Sumimoto, center fielder Bear Arindain, catcher Kamau Perreira and outfielder Urijah Zeller also receiving recognition. Demello delivered 22⁄3 scoreless innings in relief of Holbron, with four strikeouts and a 2-for-3 mark at the plate, while Sumimoto, Arindain, Perreira and Zeller hit a combined 6-for-9.

Homegrown finished with 14 hits. Hanford had four.

“From two years ago, it was just understanding that we need the whole team to get better to get back to this point, instead of just riding your 3-4-5 hitters,” Demello said.

“It took all 14 to get here, so we relied on them.”

CAL RIPKEN PACIFIC SOUTHWEST REGIONALS

Saturday

At Patsy Mink Central Oahu Regional

Park

Championship

Mililani Homegrown 7, Hanford, Calif. 3

Semifinals

Mililani Homegrown 12, Hawaii Kai 4

Hanford, Calif. 9, Mililani Astros 8, 8 inn.

Friday

8u

At Rohnert Park, Calif.

Tulare, Calif.8, Manoa Youth Baseball 5

Manoa finished the tournament with a 2-2 record.

9u

At Galt, Calif.

Manoa Youth Baseball 16, Galt, Calif. 3

Hawaii Kai 8, Laguna, Calif. 4

10u

At Kingsburg, Calif.

Manoa Youth Baseball 5, OBRL On the Rize 2

OBRL On the Rize finishes the tournament with a 2-2 record.

11u

At Fallon, Nevada

OBRL Westside Bombers 6, Rohnert Park, California 0

Westside Bombers finish pool play with a 4-0 record.