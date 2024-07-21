You won’t be roughing it at these outdoor resorts

If you want to immerse yourself in the sights and sounds of nature this summer but have zero interest in pitching a tent, consider the latest raft of glamping and outdoor resorts. Be it in a tree house, a tricked-out tent, a geodesic dome or a vintage Airstream, you can vacation near national parks and wake up amid forests and mountains, all without crawling into a sleeping bag. Rather, sink into a memory foam mattress, tuck into a plate of French toast, and savor wine tastings and massages in these scenic getaways from New York to California.

Outdoorsy Hill Country

Stonewall, Texas

The handsome interiors at this new 32-acre escape in Texas Hill Country look more like hotel rooms than canvas glamping tents. All have king-size beds (some also have additional twin beds) and en suite bathrooms with rain showers, robes and bath products from San Saba Soap Co. in nearby Fredericksburg. Created by Outdoorsy, the peer-to-peer RV rental company that branched out into travel endeavors, including high-end outdoor accommodations, the property has 22 climate-controlled tents that sleep two or four people, and have wraparound decks, firepits, kitchenettes and minibars. If you prefer for someone else to make your favorite drink, head to the outdoor bar for local wines, beers, seasonal cocktails and snacks. There’s also a cafe for light bites. When you need provisions like, say, a steak to grill, pop into the country store by the check-in area.

The property is in the midst of Hill Country’s trails and wineries, and is a short drive to the dance halls of Luckenbach and Albert. It’s also less than a half-hour drive to Fredericksburg, with its boutiques and eye-catching 19th-century buildings. Prefer to stay in? Catch a movie night or play shuffleboard, darts and other games. Prices from $300 a night.

Wildhaven Yosemite Glamping

Mariposa, Calif.

Mornings at this new property begin with free coffee, tea and hot chocolate. Set on 36 acres, there are 12 cabins and 30 tents. Inside the tents, which all have decks, you’ll find queen beds with memory-foam mattresses (some have bunk beds for children), rugs and nightstands with lamps. Opt for a premium tent and you’ll also get heated mattress pads, a larger deck and a gas firepit. Bathrooms and showers are in a communal bathhouse, and outside there are large sinks and soap for washing cookware (remember to bring your own). There’s a shared barbecue area and firepit as well.

Looking for more privacy? Try one of the 12 cabins, which have large windows, kitchens, bathrooms with showers, heat and air conditioning, and private outdoor seating spots with firepits.

A clubhouse makes it a breeze to get food, wine, beer and cider, plus picnic items and s’mores kits. When you’re not exploring Yosemite, check out downtown Mariposa, less than a five-minute drive away where you can visit the California State Mining and Mineral Museum and the Mariposa Museum & History Center. At the end of the day, head back to Wildhaven’s pergola to watch the sunset from a hilltop. If you’re game for a walk, the property has a nature trail where you can take in views of the Sierra mountains, hills and Mariposa. On-site activities may include yoga and wine and cider tastings.Tents start at $199 a night in the summer (from $99 a night in the offseason); cabin prices, $399 in the summer ($199 offseason).

Ofland Escalante

Escalante, Utah

This outdoor resort in Utah’s breathtaking Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument recently added 20 deluxe cabins to its 20-acre property, set against a backdrop of cliffs and the area’s fantastical rock columns known as hoodoos. There are now 52 rooms, including vintage Airstreams that can sleep up to three people and tiny cabins for two. The new deluxe cabins, which can sleep four guests, are Ofland’s most spacious accommodations and include queen beds and sleeper sofas, bathrooms (guests staying in the Airstreams and tiny cabins use communal bathhouses), private outdoor showers with heaters and firepits.

The property, which changed its name this year from Yonder Escalante, is just under an hour’s drive from Bryce Canyon National Park and about 1-1/2 hours from Capitol Reef National Park. You’ll be given a list of recommended area hikes when you check in. After a day of exploring, take a dip in the pool, sink into the hot tub or watch a movie: Ofland Escalante was built on the site of a former drive-in theater and offers movies every night. Stationary classic cars and a concession stand set the mood — though that’s not the only place to grab a bite. The open-air Lodge with firepits offers free breakfast staples including yogurt and granola, fruit, protein bars, coffee and tea. There’s a food truck, too, where you can buy hearty breakfasts items such as burritos and French toast, as well as a general store with snacks, picnic items, meal kits (each with a protein, vegetables and s’mores) and local wine, beer and cocktail kits. Deluxe cabins run from $249 a night (vintage Airstreams, $175; tiny cabins, $159).

Bolt Farm Treehouse

Whitwell, Tenn.

At this adults-only getaway not far from Chattanooga, Tenn., guests can stay in luxurious domes, cabins and mountaintop tree houses. There are 18 rooms, including four new “honeymoon” tree houses (11 more are scheduled to open this year) with bird’s eye views of the valley below, private hot tubs, porch swings, Adirondack chairs, firepits, grills, pizza ovens, kitchens, and indoor and outdoor showers with heated floors. Set on 55 acres, the property’s other accommodations include geodesic domes with sweeping views, firepits and 1,175 square feet of space, including a deck, as well as “mirror cabins” with glazed glass walls that reflects their surroundings.

Go for a hike on one of the property’s trails, and schedule a massage, facial or body treatment for when you return. When you’re in the mood for a drink or a bite, you need not leave the property to buy beer, wine, Champagne, cocktails or meals that you can whip up in your pizza oven. (The hotel will help you book a private chef if you prefer.) Come nightfall, use the projector in your room to watch a movie, or simply step outside to stargaze. Prices from $545 a night.

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

The Catskills (Bethel, N.Y.)

This long-standing performance venue and site of the Woodstock festival in 1969 has begun offering glamping for eventgoers on its bucolic grounds, delivering a dose of nature and a quick walk to concerts at the Pavilion amphitheater.

The luxury glamping tents come in three sizes for one to six guests. They have beds, bathrooms with showers, Wi-Fi, electricity, fans, portable heaters and outdoor decks. You’ll also receive free entry to the Museum at Bethel Woods, where you can travel back in time through exhibits about the legacy of Woodstock and the culture of the 1960s. In addition to the luxury tents, there are basic glamping bell tents (for one to two guests) with beds and power strips. Shared restrooms and showers are nearby. Other Pavilion camping options include bringing your own tent or checking into one of the property’s “stay-put RVs.” (There’s also a separate camping area called Best Road Camping for all types of vehicles and tents, less than half a mile from the Pavilion.) Prices for the new glamping tents start at $335 a night. To book, begin by clicking on your preferred concert on the website’s camping page.