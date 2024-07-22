Honolulu Star-Advertiser

DOT: Arrive earlier due to screening delays at Honolulu airport

Today Last updated 1:05 p.m.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation is advising travelers with flights departing from Terminal 1 at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport to arrive earlier to allow for more time to get through security.

A global software outage grounded flights around the world. DOT officials said in a tweet to allow at least two hours for interisland flights and three hours for TransPacific flights due to screening delays today.

Terminal 1 is served by Hawaiian Airlines, according to the airport map.

