2024 Election: Edward Codelia

Name on ballot:

Edward Codelia

Running for:

Maui county council – Upcountry

Political party:

No answer submitted

Campaign website:

No answer submitted

Current occupation:

Realtor(S)

Age:

60

Previous job history:

No answer submitted

Previous elected office, if any:

none

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Maui County.

I bring a wealth of experience and a deep connection to the community that uniquely qualifies me to represent the people of Maui County.

Long-Term Residency and Community Involvement: As a 35-year full-time resident of Maui, I have seen firsthand the challenges and opportunities that our community faces. I understand the local culture, values, and the unique needs of our residents.

Professional Experience: With 31 years as a licensed full-time realtor on Maui, I possess extensive knowledge of the housing market and the critical issues surrounding affordable housing. My career has equipped me with the skills to navigate complex negotiations and advocate for fair housing policies.

Dedication to Public Service: My commitment to public service is driven by a genuine concern for the well-being of my family, friends, and the broader Maui community. Unlike many career politicians, my efforts are not influenced by special interest groups. My focus remains solely on the needs and well-being of our local residents.

Proven Leadership: Throughout my career, I have demonstrated leadership and a commitment to ethical practices. My deep understanding of the community and the real estate market, combined with my dedication to public service, positions me well to effectively represent and advocate for the people of Maui County.

I am committed to restoring Maui to the No Ka Oi it once was, focusing on the well-being of long-time residents, and preserving the unique qualities that make our island special.

What is your one best proposal to help the residents of Maui recover from the devastating Aug. 8 wildfires?

My best proposal to help the residents of Maui recover from the devastating August 8 wildfires is to implement a Comprehensive Disaster Recovery and Resilience Program. This program will not only address immediate recovery needs but also focus on long-term resilience to better prepare our community for future disasters.

1. Immediate Relief and Support

Emergency Housing Assistance: Provide temporary housing solutions for those who have lost their homes, including rental assistance and temporary shelters.

Financial Aid: Distribute direct financial assistance to affected families to cover immediate needs such as food, clothing, and medical expenses.

Mental Health Service: Offer counseling and mental health support to help residents cope with the trauma of the wildfires.

2. Infrastructure Rebuilding and Improvement:

Housing Reconstruction: Accelerate the rebuilding of homes with a focus on sustainable and fire-resistant materials and designs.

Community Facilities: Rebuild and improve community centers, schools, and healthcare facilities to ensure they are more resilient to future disasters.

Utilities Restoration: Ensure the rapid restoration of utilities, including water, electricity, and communication networks, with upgrades to enhance their resilience.

3. Economic Recovery:

Small Business Support: Provide grants and low-interest loans to help local businesses rebuild and recover, preserving jobs and supporting the local economy.

Job Creation Programs: Implement job training and placement programs to help residents gain employment in the rebuilding efforts and beyond.

4. Environmental Restoration:

Reforestation and Land Rehabilitation: Initiate reforestation projects and land rehabilitation efforts to restore natural habitats and prevent soil erosion.

Wildfire Mitigation: Implement firebreaks, controlled burns, and other wildfire prevention measures to reduce the risk of future wildfires.

5. Community Resilience and Preparedness:

Disaster Preparedness Training: Provide ongoing training and resources for residents to prepare for future disasters, including evacuation plans and emergency response skills.

Early Warning Systems: Enhance early warning systems to ensure timely alerts for residents in case of future emergencies.

By implementing this Comprehensive Disaster Recovery and Resilience Program, we can help the residents of Maui recover from the immediate impacts of the wildfires while also building a stronger, more resilient community for the future. This holistic approach ensures that we address the needs of our residents at every stage of the recovery process, creating a safer and more secure Maui for generations to come.

How would you like to see Lahaina rebuilt and what can the County Council do to make that happen?

My vision for rebuilding Lahaina focuses on preserving its history and culture, implementing sustainable infrastructure, and creating vibrant community spaces. We will prioritize restoring historic sites, engage cultural experts to ensure respect for Lahaina’s heritage, and use green building practices to enhance resilience. Establishing community centers will foster social cohesion, while supporting local businesses and promoting responsible tourism will revitalize the economy.

Environmental restoration is also key, with projects for reforestation and coastal protection. As a council member, I will update zoning laws and building codes, secure funding, and ensure community involvement and transparency in the rebuilding process. This holistic approach will honor Lahaina’s past and secure its future.

Do you support or oppose a ban on short-term vacation rentals on Maui? Please explain.

I support the proposed amendments to zoning laws that would remove short-term vacation rentals from A-1 and A-2 zoned properties. This change aims to prioritize housing for local residents and preserve community integrity. Short-term rentals often reduce the availability of long-term housing, driving up costs and making it harder for locals to find affordable homes. Allowing these rentals in residential areas can also disrupt community stability and erode local culture.

Limiting short-term rentals helps maintain Maui’s cultural heritage and improves residents’ quality of life by reducing disruptions like noise and traffic. While I advocate for a ban in residential zones, I support allowing short-term rentals in designated vacation areas with existing tourism infrastructure. This ensures tourism benefits the economy while protecting residential neighborhoods.

Additionally, regulating short-term rentals can reduce environmental impacts of over-tourism and support sustainable land use practices. By adopting this approach, we balance the needs of local residents with tourism, ensuring Maui remains a vibrant, welcoming place for everyone.

What can the county government do to help protect Maui, Lanai and Molokai from future wildfires?

The county government can protect Maui, Lanai, and Molokai from future wildfires through improved fire prevention, emergency response, and sustainable land management. First, enhancing fire prevention involves managing vegetation by clearing dry brush and dead trees, establishing firebreaks and buffer zones, and increasing public education on fire safety.

Second, bolstering emergency response capabilities is crucial. This includes investing in firefighting resources, improving communication systems for timely updates, and supporting community preparedness with evacuation plans and drills.

Finally, promoting sustainable land management is essential. Integrating wildfire risk into land use planning, supporting reforestation, and encouraging sustainable agricultural practices can reduce wildfire risks. Collaboration with agencies, community involvement, and updated policies will further enhance wildfire resilience across the islands.

How prepared is Maui County to deal with the next major natural disaster and what would you do to improve preparedness and responsiveness?

Maui County has made strides in preparing for natural disasters like hurricanes, tsunamis, and wildfires, but there are still areas for improvement. Key areas include ensuring adequate resources and equipment for disaster response, strengthening critical infrastructure such as roads and utilities, and enhancing coordination and communication among local, state, and federal agencies. Increasing community involvement and leveraging technology for disaster prediction and management are also crucial.

To address these needs, we should regularly update and expand our disaster preparedness plans, invest in advanced early warning systems, and make critical infrastructure more resilient. Conducting regular drills, forming community-based disaster groups, and establishing strategic stockpiles of emergency supplies will further bolster our readiness. Strengthening partnerships and utilizing technological innovations will enhance our overall disaster response and resilience.

By focusing on these improvements, Maui County can better safeguard its communities and enhance its ability to respond effectively to future natural disasters.

What idea would you propose to improve traffic congestion on the island of Maui?

Traffic congestion is a major challenge on Maui, affecting both daily life and the local economy. To tackle this issue, enhancing the public transportation system is a key strategy. We should focus on expanding bus services by increasing frequency and coverage, introducing express routes, and upgrading to a modern, eco-friendly fleet. An integrated transportation network, including park-and-ride facilities, bike-sharing programs, and shuttles, will make it easier for residents to combine different transport modes.

Additionally, implementing incentives like discounted fares and employer-sponsored transit passes can encourage public transport use. This approach will reduce the number of private vehicles on the road, thereby easing traffic congestion. Modern buses will also lower carbon emissions and pollution, making transportation more sustainable and cost-effective for residents. By investing in these improvements, we can significantly enhance Maui’s transportation system and address congestion issues effectively.

What are the best ways for county government to alleviate homelessness and to increase the availability of affordable housing?

To effectively tackle homelessness and increase affordable housing availability, the county should adopt several strategic measures. Expanding mental health and substance abuse services is crucial, along with offering job training and employment services tailored for homeless individuals. Robust case management can help connect people to essential resources and provide ongoing support, fostering long-term stability.

Repurposing existing buildings and land for affordable housing and temporary shelters offers a cost-effective and environmentally friendly solution. Converting unused structures and partnering with private developers can accelerate the availability of housing options and reduce the need for new construction.

Addressing out-of-state homelessness is vital for better resource allocation. By implementing relocation programs and targeted outreach, the county can assist out-of-state homeless individuals in returning to their home states, allowing resources to be focused on local residents. This approach ensures that support is more effective and directly benefits the community.

What can the county do to help residents cope with the overall high cost of living in Hawaii?

The high cost of living in Hawaii presents a significant challenge for residents, but the county government can implement several measures to alleviate this burden. Expanding access to affordable childcare is crucial. By offering subsidies and vouchers to low- and middle-income families and supporting public childcare centers with quality care at reduced rates, the financial burden on families can be significantly eased. This not only helps families save money but also allows more parents to enter the workforce, thereby increasing household income.

Enhancing public transportation is another key strategy. Reducing fares or providing subsidies for low-income residents makes public transportation more accessible. Increasing the number of routes and their frequency can make public transit a viable alternative to driving, reducing the need for private vehicles and lowering transportation costs. This approach also helps decrease emissions and traffic congestion.

Supporting local food production can further reduce living costs. Expanding farmers’ markets and community gardens increases access to affordable, locally grown produce. This not only lowers grocery bills but also reduces reliance on imported food, offering fresher options and improving overall health and well-being.

Implementing energy efficiency programs is essential for reducing utility costs. Offering free or subsidized home energy audits can pinpoint ways to cut energy consumption, while rebates for energy-efficient appliances and improvements can lower monthly bills. These measures, combined with promoting financial literacy and assistance programs, will provide residents with the tools to manage their finances effectively and find immediate relief from high living costs.

What more needs to be done to reduce crime on Maui County?

Reducing crime on Maui requires a multi-faceted approach addressing root causes, enhancing law enforcement, and encouraging community involvement. Strengthening community policing is vital. By increasing police presence in high-crime areas and engaging with residents through meetings and neighborhood watch programs, we can deter criminal activity and build trust. These efforts foster better relationships between law enforcement and the community, leading to more effective crime prevention.

Supporting at-risk individuals is equally important. Addressing issues like substance abuse, mental health problems, and economic hardship through increased funding for treatment programs and job training opportunities can help individuals overcome challenges and reduce criminal behavior. Programs for at-risk youth, such as sports and mentoring, provide positive alternatives to crime, promoting long-term crime reduction and empowering individuals to make better life choices.

Improving the efficiency of the criminal justice system is also crucial. Streamlining court processes ensures timely prosecution, while expanding rehabilitation and restorative justice programs helps reintegrate offenders and reduce recidivism. Utilizing technology, such as surveillance cameras and data analytics, enhances crime prevention and investigation, while promoting social and economic development, like affordable housing and job creation, addresses socio-economic disparities that contribute to crime. By combining these strategies, Maui can enhance safety and security for all residents.

What will be your top priority if elected?

Among the many pressing issues for a council member in Maui, upgrading the water infrastructure is a top priority, especially given the problems highlighted on August 8. Maui’s unique environmental conditions and limited water resources necessitate a proactive approach to water management. Implementing comprehensive water conservation measures, investing in recycling technologies, and encouraging efficient water use are critical to ensure a sustainable and reliable water supply.

The aging infrastructure, including outdated pipelines and treatment facilities, is a significant concern. Upgrading these components is essential to prevent leaks, ensure consistent delivery, and improve overall system reliability. Modernizing the infrastructure will reduce maintenance costs and better meet the needs of a growing population.

Ensuring equitable access to clean water for all communities, especially underserved and rural areas, is also crucial. Addressing these disparities and investing in resilient infrastructure to withstand climate change impacts will support sustainable development. Effective water management involves collaboration with residents, businesses, and environmental groups, making it essential to prioritize these improvements for Maui’s future.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

For the past 35 years, I have called Maui home, with the last 25 of those years spent in Kula. This long-term residency has given me deep-rooted knowledge and understanding of our local community and its unique needs. I have witnessed firsthand the evolution of our island and the various challenges we face.

Since 1994, I have been a licensed full-time realtor on Maui, working with several different brokerages, both large and small. I currently work with Maui Real Estate 808, a brokerage I helped start in 2022. My career has provided me with extensive knowledge and experience in the real estate and housing markets on Maui, as well as in community development, infrastructure development, and planning. Operating a business in the State of Hawaii has given me crucial insights for addressing issues like affordable housing and economic development.