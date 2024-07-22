2024 Election: Ikaika Olds

Name on ballot:

Ikaika Olds

Running for:

State House – District 23

Political party:

Democrat

Campaign website:

www.oldsforhawaii.com

Current occupation:

Social Worker

Age:

39

Previous job history:

HIDOE – Community Homeless Concerns Liaison

Waikiki Health – Education and Employment Counselor

US Army – Infantryman

Previous elected office, if any:

No answer submitted

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people in your district.

I have ten years of experience addressing critical issues in my district: homelessness, crime, education, and affordable housing. My work has given me valuable insights into each of these challenges, and I’ll apply strategies based on that experience.

What is the most-pressing issue facing residents in your district and how would you address the problem?

Public safety is the most pressing issue in our district, encompassing both crime and homelessness. Drawing from my decade of experience as a social worker directly assisting the homeless in my district, I propose a comprehensive strategy that addresses not only these immediate concerns but also tackles affordable housing and education.

To combat crime, I advocate for the construction of a modern prison with expanded capacity. This would allow our judicial system to appropriately sentence offenders. Additionally, I propose creating a specialized wing within the prison dedicated to individuals arrested due to homelessness or behavioral incidents. In this safe space, mental health and social service providers can engage with them while removing them from the community.

For homelessness, prevention is key. I emphasize supporting our public schools to provide quality education, which can help prevent homelessness. Furthermore, I endorse established programs like CORE, RYSE, H3RC, IHS, Family Promise and Catholic Charities. These organizations work tirelessly on the frontlines to engage, support and house our homeless population. Let’s work together to build safer, more resilient communities!

What would you propose to be done at the state level to help residents cope with Hawaii’s high cost of living?

Having worked with people experiencing homelessness, housing instability and poverty for a decade, I’ve witnessed the struggles faced by local families. For many working-class residents, the most significant monthly expense revolves around housing. In my district, some studio apartments now reach $2,000 per month in rent.

To address this, we must prioritize affordable housing, particularly along mass transportation routes like the rail. Achieving this requires collaboration between the government and developers, with a focus on assisting those falling below the ALICE (asset limited, income constrained, employed) threshold. These individuals earn more than the federal poverty level but struggle to meet basic living costs.

In 2022, 44% of Hawaii households were below the ALICE threshold. Many of these households consist of working-class, blue-collar workers. Any rental project labeled as “affordable housing” should consider these households, capping rent at 30% of the median income for those below the ALICE threshold. Additionally, we can continue constructing mixed-use, 60/40 affordable housing buildings, allowing locals to own property.

By combining these efforts with previous cost-of-living mitigation strategies, we can create targeted affordable housing solutions for those who need them most.

What can the state Legislature do to help Hawaii home and condo owners with rising property insurance rates?

Rising insurance costs impact both property owners and aspiring condo buyers, affecting overall affordability in Hawaii. Sadly, we knew about this issue but were unable to pass the bills to address the issue this past session. We need to pass legislation to stabilize the condominium insurance market, which constitutes about a quarter of Hawaii’s housing and growing. We should aim to expand Hawaii’s “insurers of last resort,” funded through an increased tax on short-term vacation rentals. Another way is for the city and state to help buildings get up to code on large projects that directly impact their insurance, such as retrofitting their pipes and installing sprinkler systems. This could potentially be done via HUD’s Green and Resilient Retrofit Program and through some of initiatives signed by Governor Green this year, which allows condo association to seek other funding options.

Can Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy be diversified, and, if so, what can state government do to support the effort?

Hawaii stands to gain significantly by investing in renewable energy technologies, including solar, wind power and geothermal sources. Not only would this create jobs, but it would also contribute to lowering the cost of living for residents. Additionally, positioning Hawaii as a hub for STEM and R&D research across various fields, especially renewable energy and trans-Pacific digital infrastructure, could drive innovation and economic growth.

Supporting local agriculture is equally crucial. By backing local farmers, we achieve economic diversity while ensuring access to fresh, locally grown produce. This approach benefits both our economy and public health, as locally sourced options can be more affordable and nutritious than imported alternatives.

Lastly, nurturing our film industry offers substantial economic advantages. Productions like “Magnum P.I.” and “Hawaii 5-0” have demonstrated this impact. Beyond providing a platform for local talent, the industry supports a robust logistical chain, employing hundreds of people behind the scenes.

By integrating these strategies, Hawaii can reduce its reliance on tourism and foster a more stable and diverse economy.

What would you propose to help increase affordable housing in Hawaii?

What can state government do to better support and improve public education in Hawaii?

Our public school system has one of the most important roles in our society: the education of our keiki. As a HIDOE employee that works directly with the schools in my district, I know the that our schools’ teachers and staff are giving their all for their students. We need to ensure that our schools are given the tools and environments needed to optimally do their jobs. This means air conditioning in every classroom and easy access to modern teaching/learning technology. I believe we also could better compensate our school staff to increase recruitment and maximize retention, especially with our teachers. We are investing in Hawaii’s future.

Should the state continue to pursue building a replacement for Aloha Stadium in Halawa? Please explain.

I believe the loss of Aloha Stadium left a void in Hawaii, for both UH football but also other events usually held there. As a strong supporter of UH Athletics, and a regular to the Warrior’s football games, Ching Field just isn’t cutting it. It was a bandaid fix. Today, we have a huge lot that can be used for more than just a new stadium. It can be turned into its own mixed-use community that combines housing, commercial space and the stadium.

Should members of the state Legislature have term limits like Honolulu’s mayor and City Council members?

I fully support putting term limits on state legislators.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make local government more transparent to the public?

Trust in government hinges on transparency and accountability. To achieve this, the public must have full access to the legislative process. I propose providing the public with open meetings, advanced public notice and full public participation.

All political meetings and discussions related to current legislation should occur in full view of the public. This can be achieved by allowing in-person attendance or live recording with readily accessible videos for those who miss the sessions. Meetings should provide advanced public notice, including details about the bills, participants, meeting room, time and viewing options.

Transparency begins with informed citizens. While ensuring timely proceedings, allowing public participation during discussions fosters engagement and ensures legislators remain accountable to the people they represent. By implementing these steps, we can enhance transparency, build trust, and keep our elected officials open to scrutiny.

What will be your top priority if elected?

Public safety is the top priority for me. My plan is to bring experience-based solutions to the issues of crime and homelessness.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I never had ambitions to be a politician but I still lived a life of service. First by serving our country as a US Army Infantryman for 8 years, then by serving our community as a Social Worker for the last 10 years. In truth, I enjoyed my quiet life helping my community away from the spotlight. But over the last 14 years living in Mo’ili’ili, I have seen my community slowly deteriorating and our neighborhoods becoming more and more unsafe. It has come to the point where my wife and I have discussed moving away to protect our two young boys.

I firmly believe that we have the opportunity to make the changes we need to make our home safe again. It will take an individual with the determination and knowhow to make these needed changes and to fight for us at the legislature. I will be that person.