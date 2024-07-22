2024 Election: Kaialiʻi Kahele

Name on ballot:

Kaialiʻi Kahele

Running for:

OHA Hawaii Resident Trustee

Political party:

No answer submitted

Campaign website:

www.HawaiiNotForSale.com

Current occupation:

Hawaiian Airlines Pilot

Age:

50

Previous job history:

Hawaiʻi Air National Guard Pilot, University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Lecturer

Previous elected office, if any:

State Senator, U.S Representative

Please describe your qualifications to represent the Native Hawaiian community.

I am deeply honored to represent the Native Hawaiian community, and my qualifications reflect a lifetime of commitment to our people and our culture. I am a proud Native Hawaiian from Miloliʻi, South Kona, and prior to elected office, I served as the Executive Director of Paʻa Pono Miloliʻi, a native Hawaiian non-profit dedicated to preserving the cultural heritage as well as enhancing the health and well being of the Miloliʻi and South Kona community.

I have the distinct honor of being the second Native Hawaiian elected to Congress since Statehood, where I have been a steadfast champion for Native Hawaiian and indigenous rights. My work in Congress focused on advocating for policies that protected our lands, enhanced our cultural practices, right historical injustices and supported the well-being of the Native Hawaiian people.

Furthermore, my personal life is deeply rooted in our culture. My two daughters attend Ke Kula ʻo Nāwahīokalaniʻōpuʻu in Keaʻau, a Hawaiian language immersion school, ensuring that our family remains connected to our language and traditions. This personal commitment underscores my dedication to preserving and promoting our cultural heritage and language revitalization efforts for future generations.

I beliebe these experiences and commitments uniquely qualify me to serve and represent the Native Hawaiian community effectively.

What is the most-pressing issue facing Native Hawaiians and how would you address the problem?

The primary issue facing the Native Hawaiian community is our increasing diaspora due to economic challenges, which has led to a majority of Native Hawaiians (53%) residing on the U.S. mainland rather than in Hawaiʻi. This dispersal weakens efforts to advocate for community rights. To tackle this, focusing on the following key areas is essential:

Affordable Housing: Advocating policies for more affordable housing options to help families stay in their ancestral lands.

Economic Development: Supporting sustainable job creation, especially in sectors aligning with cultural heritage like local agriculture and renewable energy.

Education and Training: Investing in vocational programs for skills necessary in high-demand local jobs, reducing the need to seek work elsewhere.

Cultural Preservation: Strengthening Native Hawaiian identity and community unity by enhancing initiatives that protect and promote Hawaiian culture and language.

Community Support: Building networks for Hawaiians outside Hawaiʻi with virtual programs and language classes to stay connected.

Healthcare Access: Improving access to quality healthcare services in rural and underserved areas to ensure the well-being of the community.

These strategies aim to enable Native Hawaiians to flourish, maintain a strong unified voice in advocacy, and ensure community preservation and empowerment.

Do you support or oppose the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on Hawaii island? Please explain.

No, I do not support the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT).

The state has a constitutional duty to protect its natural and cultural resources for present and future generations. As Justice Michael Wilson’s November 30, 2018, dissent highlights, the TMT violates the constitutional and statutory protections afforded to natural resources in the state’s conservation district. This project contravenes the Hawaiʻi Public Trust Doctrine, the Hawaiʻi Constitution, and laws concerning conservation land, specifically HRS Chapter 183C.

The TMT will cause significant, adverse impacts to the existing natural and cultural resources on the proposed project site. Mauna Kea holds immense cultural and spiritual importance for Native Hawaiians, and its conservation status should be respected. No amount of compensation, mitigation, or economic benefit can legally justify the irreversible damage that would be caused. The state’s duty to protect Mauna Kea’s natural and cultural resources for future generations outweighs any potential economic benefits.

Preserving Mauna Kea’s integrity is crucial for respecting Native Hawaiian cultural heritage and ensuring the protection of this sacred site.

What do believe is the best use of OHA’s Kakaako Makai lands and do you support building residential high-rises there? Please explain.

I believe the best use of OHA’s Kakaako Makai lands should reflect the cultural, economic, and housing interests of the Native Hawaiian community. Hakuone, OHA’s planned development in Kakaʻako Makai, should prioritize cultural preservation, housing, economic development, environmental sustainability, as well as education and innovation.

In 2012, the State settled a 32-year-old debt by conveying to OHA 30 acres of land valued at over $200 million, with the understanding that residential development was included in the value. Today, OHA owns just 30 of the 221 acres in Kakaʻako Makai, which is only 14% of the total area. Of this 14%, OHA wants to develop three parcels for residential development.

Regarding building residential high rises, I support building residential high-rises in these parcels, however, it is essential that any development is carried out in a manner that respects and incorporates our cultural heritage, promotes sustainability, and benefits the community as a whole. Residential development in this area can address the housing needs of the Native Hawaiian community while also generating revenue to support OHA’s broader mission and programs.

Here are some considerations:

Impact Assessment: Conduct thorough assessments of the potential impacts on traffic, infrastructure, and local communities.

Community Input: Engage in extensive consultations with the Native Hawaiian community, the Kakaako community, area legislators and other stakeholders to ensure their voices are heard and considered.

Mixed-Use Development: If high-rises are considered, they should be part of a mixed-use development that includes cultural, commercial, and green spaces, ensuring they contribute positively to the community.

What role should OHA play in helping Native Hawaiians cope with Hawaii’s high cost of living?

OHA should play a proactive role in helping Native Hawaiians cope with Hawaiʻi’s high cost of living. One innovative approach I would like OHA to explore is implementing a guaranteed basic income program pilot project. This initiative would provide a recurring monthly payment directly to Native Hawaiian households that demonstrate a need, aiming to supplement, not replace, existing social safety nets.

During my time in Congress, I saw the positive impact of COVID-era monthly federal child tax credit payments, which essentially functioned as a form of guaranteed basic income and lifted many families out of poverty. This experience demonstrated that putting money directly into the pockets of those struggling is one of the most impactful ways to help them immediately cope with the high cost of living or weather financial challenges.

By exploring and potentially implementing a similar program in Hawaiʻi, OHA can provide direct support to struggling Native Hawaiian households, ensuring they have the resources needed to meet their basic needs and improve their quality of life.

What role should OHA play in the reshaping of Hawaii’s tourism industry?

OHA should play a significant role in reshaping Hawaiʻi’s tourism industry to ensure it balances economic benefits with the preservation of natural resources and cultural heritage. The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, which oversees destination management for Hawaiʻi, emphasizes place-based and indigenous tourism. This approach ensures visitors understand and appreciate the unique significance of Hawaiʻi, encouraging them to engage with local culture for a memorable and respectful experience.

Key areas for improvement include:

Sustainable Tourism Practices: Implementing policies that protect Hawaiʻi’s environment and natural resources is crucial. This ensures that tourism does not degrade the very assets that attract visitors.

Cultural Sensitivity: Promoting tourism that respects Hawaiian culture is essential. Native Hawaiian communities should be involved in tourism development and management to ensure their perspectives and needs are considered.

Community Involvement: Ensuring that tourism benefits local communities is vital. This can be achieved by supporting local businesses and creating job opportunities for residents, ensuring that the economic benefits of tourism are widely shared.

Capacity Management: Regulating visitor numbers is necessary to prevent over-tourism and the resulting strain on infrastructure and natural sites. This helps maintain the quality of life for residents and the quality of experience for visitors.

Education: Educating tourists about respectful behavior and the cultural significance of the places they visit fosters appreciation and understanding of Hawaiian culture. This can lead to more meaningful and respectful interactions between visitors and the local community.

By focusing on these areas, OHA can help reshape Hawaiʻi’s tourism industry into one that supports sustainable economic growth while preserving the cultural and natural heritage that makes Hawaiʻi unique.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make OHA more transparent to the public?

Transparency within the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) is crucial for trust and community engagement. If elected, I will focus on enhancing transparency through these initiatives:

Open Communication Channels: Implement regular community meetings and virtual town halls to discuss OHA’s activities and decisions, allowing for open dialogue and feedback.

Accessible Information: Ensure all OHA documents, including meeting minutes, financial reports, and strategic plans, are easily accessible online via a user-friendly digital portal.

Financial Transparency: Introduce a comprehensive financial transparency policy with detailed quarterly and annual financial reports, clearly explaining fund allocation and spending.

Stakeholder Engagement: Establish advisory councils of community leaders and cultural practitioners to provide input on key decisions, ensuring diverse voices are heard.

Performance Metrics: Develop and share performance metrics for OHA programs, demonstrating progress and areas for improvement.

Cultural Education: Invest in educational programs to inform the community about OHA’s mission, roles, and responsibilities, fostering greater engagement and participation.

These measures will create an environment of mutual respect and accountability, ensuring

OHA remains a trusted advocate for the Native Hawaiian people.

What will be your top priority if elected?

If elected to the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, my top priority will be to strengthen and reestablish relationships at the State Legislature while enhancing constituent services on Hawaiʻi Island. These efforts are essential to effectively advocate for the needs and interests of Native Hawaiians.

Strengthening relationships with the State Legislature involves fostering open communication, building trust, and collaborating on policies that benefit our community. By doing so, we can ensure that the voices of Native Hawaiians are heard and their concerns are addressed at the highest levels of state government.

Enhancing constituent services on Hawaiʻi Island means providing more accessible, efficient, and responsive support to our community members. This includes addressing their immediate needs, offering guidance on available resources, and ensuring that their issues are promptly resolved. My goal is to create a stronger, more connected, and better-served Hawaiian community.

Combining these efforts will help create a solid foundation for achieving meaningful progress and lasting positive impact for the Native Hawaiian community.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I would like voters to know that my commitment to service is at the core of who I am. Having served our nation as a combat veteran and a Lieutenant Colonel in the Hawaiʻi Air National Guard, I understand the importance of dedication, sacrifice, and leadership. My experiences in Iraq and Afghanistan have shaped my perspective on the value of national service and the duty we have to our communities.

In addition to my military service, I have dedicated the last eight years of my life to serving the people of Hawaiʻi as a State Senator and as a Representative for Hawaiʻi’s 2nd Congressional District. Through these roles, I have worked tirelessly to represent our community’s interests, fight for Hawaiiʻs working class families and advocate for policies that promote our well-being and cultural heritage. My goal is to continue this tradition of service, focusing on strengthening our community, preserving our culture, and ensuring that every Native Hawaiian has the opportunity to thrive.

With your support, I am committed to bringing my experience, dedication, and vision to the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to make a lasting positive impact for our Native Hawaiians and those who call Hawaiʻi home.