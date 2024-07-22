North Shore Eats, Kauai-Style

Tuesday, July 23, 2024
By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
July 22, 2024
Updated
3:26 p.m.
During a recent media trip to Kauai’s North Shore, I experienced these delicious eats. Save these for your next trip:
Kai Bar Kilauea
This coffee bar is known for its beverages and relaxed atmosphere. Signature drinks include mac nut lattes ($5.75-$7.25), Kai Chai ($7-$8.50) and Shark Bite ($5.75-$7.25). The latter is a raspberry latte with an extra espresso shot.
Popular dishes include the açaí bowl ($16), avocado toast ($14) and bagel and lox plate ($16.50).
Kai Bar Kilauea
2555 Ala Namahana Pkwy. Ste. 600, Kilauea
808-828-2810
Javakai.com
Kenji Burger
Truffle burgers. Japanese sushi burritos. Chicken katsu bowls. Those are just a few of the most popular dishes at Kenji Burger, which has various locations around Kauai. The biz features 100% Kauai grass-fed beef in all of its burgers.
The signature Kenji Burger ($14) includes teriyaki, ponzu aioli, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, tomato and arugula. Meanwhile, the Japanese roll ($16) — aka sushi burrito — features spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, crab meat, cucumber, avocado, unagi and spicy aioli.
Kenji Burger Kilauea
2555 Ala Namahana Pkwy. Bldg. H, Kilauea
808-378-4455
Kenjiburger.com
Instagram: @kenjiburger
Avalon Gastropub
Avalon Gastropub is known for its extensive selection of whiskeys, craft cocktails and pub classics in a post-Prohibition-themed setting. Start with signature drinks like the Smoked Manhattan ($24), Bacon Old Fashioned ($19) and Lilikoi Margarita ($19).
Popular dishes include Scotch egg ($13), fried mac and cheese ($12), bone marrow pizzetta ($28) and Shorty Burger ($25). End with housemade desserts like sticky toffee pudding ($15) and flourless chocolate cake with peanut butter ice cream ($15).
Avalon Gastropub
2555 Ala Namahana Pkwy. Ste. 800 J1, Kilauea
808-828-0275
Avalongastropub.com
Instagram: @avalongastropub
Wishing Well Shave Ice
Wishing Well Shave Ice has been serving its iconic shave ice since 1983. Its shave ice features fresh, locally sourced tropical fruits.
Traditional combos ($9 each) include pina colada (pineapple and coconut syrup over mac nut ice cream, topped with sweetened condensed milk), the local (strawberry, vanilla and li hing mui syrup over vanilla ice cream, topped with sweetened condensed milk) and rainbow (strawberry, pineapple, vanilla and grape syrup over mac nut ice cream, topped with sweetened condensed milk).
There’s also a build-your-own shave ice option, along with ice cream combos.
Wishing Well Shave Ice
5-5080 Kuhio Hwy., Hanalei
808-639-7828
Wishingwellshaveice.com
Instagram: @wishingwellshaveice