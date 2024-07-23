Biden heads to Washington after COVID, ending campaign

WILMINGTON, Delaware >> President Joe Biden headed to Washington on Tuesday, two days after ending his re-election bid and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination to take on Republican former President Donald Trump.

Biden spent nearly a week recovering from COVID at his home in Wilmington, Del., as he weighed his 2024 candidacy, ultimately dropping his campaign and preparing to address the nation about his decision to not seek another term in office.

The president wore his trademark aviator glasses and clasped a surgical mask as he boarded Air Force One to Washington, where he will speak to Americans from the Oval Office on Wednesday night.

Biden’s White House physician said the president had tested negative for COVID and that his symptoms had resolved.

“The president continues to perform all of his presidential duties,” Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote in a letter on Tuesday.

Biden said his Wednesday remarks, scheduled for 8 p.m. (12 a.m. Thursday GMT), will address “what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people.”

On Thursday, he will meet with Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said.