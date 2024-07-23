Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Suspect, 46, charged with fatal assault in Kaanapali

Maui police have charged Seniola Kafoa Jr., 46, of Lahaina, with second-degree murder in connection with an apparent slaying in the Kaanapali area over the weekend.

Kafoa remained in police custody today with his bail set at $500,000.

Police also identified the victim in the case as Sione Paletua, 53, of Wailuku, but did not release information on his cause of death or a motive for the alleged homicide.

Lahaina police officers responding to a call at 11:46 a.m. Saturday about suspicious activity on Honoapiilani Highway found Paletua breathing but unresponsive and suffering from a severe injury to his arm, according to the Maui Police Department. He died while being transported by ambulance to Maui Memorial Medical Center in Wailuku.

Police said a witness saw Kafoa standing over the victim’s body before he drove off in a red 2007 Honda Element. The car was found abandoned off Honoapiilani Highway in Olowalu at 1:08 p.m., and the suspect was located and arrested about three hours later at Honokowai Park.

