Off the news: Presidential candidates not on Hawaii ballots

Tuesday, July 23, 2024
77°
Today's Paper
Today
•
Updated
7:32 p.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
For those who haven’t cracked open their vote-by-mail ballots yet, just a reminder: Don’t expect to find Joe Biden or Kamala Harris named there, or any presidential candidate. The Democratic Party in Hawaii chose Biden as its nominee in a caucus weeks ago.
Hawaii’s 31 delegates to the Aug. 19 convention in Chicago are the ones with the vote now, many of them currently pledged to the Biden-Harris ticket.