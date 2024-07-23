Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, July 23, 2024 77° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Blangiardi raises over $2M for mayoral reelection

By Ian Bauer

Today Updated 12:12 a.m.

Editors' PicksPolitics

COURTESY PHOTO Rick Blangiardi
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY PHOTO

Rick Blangiardi