UH gets $6.5M grant for cyberinfrastructure project

The U.S. National Science Foundation awarded a $6.5 million grant to the University of Hawaii for a project that will enhance its cyberinfrastructure — the hardware, software, networks and data, along with the people operating and managing the advanced computing technology.

Cyberinfrastructure is “the backbone of modern research and innovation, enabling large-scale data analysis, simulations and collaborative work in various fields,” which could lead to the development of better weather predictions, innovative tech jobs and better health care, UH said in a news release.

UH is leading the project, which will offer services, education and research programs to faculty, researchers and students in advanced cyberinfrastructure in the Pacific region.

The project will train and embed more than 200 undergraduates and 16 graduate students, who will be able to apply advanced technologies to their research projects. It will hold more than 100 workshops with new curriculum modules to increase cyber awareness and skills across various fields.

“The cyberinfrastructure initiative is crucial for advancing our region’s technological capabilities and ensuring we remain competitive in the global digital landscape,” said Sean Cleveland, UH System interim director of cyberinfrastructure and project principal investigator.

“By investing in local talent and encouraging collaboration among institutions, we are not only advancing scientific research and education, but also creating a foundation for innovations that will benefit our workforce and communities.”

UH also said, “The project will support collabo­rative research across disciplines by providing access to computational resources, data repositories and communication networks that will enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of scientific and engineering research, scholarship and education.”

Project leaders expect that what is learned can be shared, not only throughout the Pacific region, but across the country.

Other project experts and co-principal investigators are Helen Turner from Chaminade University of Hono­lulu, Vincent Dela Cruz from the University of Guam, and Maytal Dahan and Joe Stubbs from Texas Advanced Computing Center.

The NSF is an independent federal agency supporting science and engineering in the U.S. and its territories. Its mission is to promote the progress of science, advance national health, prosperity and welfare and secure national defense. Its grants have led to major innovative discoveries and advances in those fields.