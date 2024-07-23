Coffees, gaming and Fijian singing: Olympians soak up social village life

PARIS >> With a pair of baristas churning out coffees and a rooftop terrace for social gatherings, Australia’s quarters at the Olympic village embody the social spirit of a Paris Games unencumbered by COVID-19 restrictions.

Strict health protocols sucked the fun out of the summer Games in Tokyo and Beijing’s winter Games as masked athletes were forced to keep their distance.

But on a balmy afternoon, thousands of athletes and staff roamed the Olympic village freely, mingling at cafes and swapping souvenir pins.

Two of Australia’s water polo athletes tested positive for COVID, the national Olympic committee said today, with one not well enough to train.

But it did nothing to kill the buzz around the delegation’s accommodations where athletes were treated to a “Taco Tuesday” by a food sponsor.

“We’re comfy, got good food, good coffee, it’s a good setup,” Australian field hockey player Blake Govers told Reuters as he soaked up the sunshine with a teammate.

In a cosy arrangement, Australia are set up next door to the small delegations of a number of neighbouring Pacific nations.

Athletes who rise early enough are treated to a choir of Fijian rugby sevens players greeting the new day by belting out a song in splendid harmony.

“They tend to start around 6:30 a.m.,” said an Australia team staffer.

“No-one’s bothered by it … It just sounds beautiful.”

Team Netherlands, Australia’s neighbour on the other side, proudly show off their quarters which features designer touches, plush couches and athletes playing video games on a huge TV.

Strength and conditioning coach Richard Louman doubles as a barista serving coffee to the athletes, who are able to head downstairs to pump iron in a makeshift gym they have set up in the underground carpark.

“It’s not only important to give them convenient facilities but also give them a sense of home and community,” Louman told Reuters.

The chance to meet “celebrity” athletes is another perk Olympians in higher profile sports enjoy.

While Lebron James and the star-studded United States basketball team are staying outside the village, Japan’s tennis trailblazer Kei Nishikori was the centre of attention among his delegation.

The first Asian man to reach a Grand Slam final, Nishikori beat Rafa Nadal for the singles bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

“I’m just excited to be here again,” Nishikori told Reuters of the Olympic tennis.

“Staying in the village is a good experience and seeing a lot of great athletes is great motivation for me.”

Olympic organisers are proud of the 52-hectare village, just north of Paris which will host some 14,500 athletes and their staff before welcoming 9,000 for the Paralympics.

A nursery, the first at a Games, offers childcare services for athletes with children.

The village also includes a Games-first “Mindfulness Zone” above its fitness centre where athletes can tune out with virtual reality headsets in ambient light.

Lounging on bean-bags, a group of sports psychologists on Taiwan’s Olympic team extolled the benefits of “VR therapy” as they played around with the headsets.

“It helps athletes to relax between training or competition,” said Ho Wan-Jen, an athlete welfare officer.

“It can also help them feel better if they’re disappointed with their performance.”