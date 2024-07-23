Tagovailoa reports to Dolphins camp, expected to practice amid talks

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. >> Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at least won’t go the route of the Green Bay Packers’ Jordan Love.

After word came out Monday that Love won’t practice at training camp with the Packers until his contract extension gets done, it doesn’t appear the same will transpire with Tagovailoa at Dolphins camp as he goes through his negotiations.

As veteran players reported today, with the team’s first practice to come Wednesday, Tagovailoa wasn’t scheduled to speak with the media — and neither was coach Mike McDaniel — but Tagovailoa’s teammates, including his top two wide receivers, saw him in the building and have had recent interactions with the quarterback. Tagovailoa is seeking an extended deal as he enters the fifth and final year of his rookie contract.

“Tua, he’s in great spirits. Obviously, I can’t speak on his part about the contract situation because that’s his business, his personal business,” star Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said. “As far as how he feels, as far as like mental health standpoint, he feels amazing. He’s very excited to be back in the building with all of the guys.”

Said fellow wideout Jaylen Waddle, who did get an extension worked out with Miami this offseason: “I chopped it up with him a little earlier (today). Pretty regular. … Nothing crazy.”

Tagovailoa is expected to not only show up but participate in practices this training camp, despite the lengthy timeline on working out a new deal, which went the whole offseason without getting settled.

“Yes, I believe he will (practice),” Hill said. “Tua’s very competitive. He would not tell you that, but he’s very competitive. He’s a guy that doesn’t want to fall too far behind. He understands that we have a really good team, and he doesn’t want to miss this window.

“It’s great to see him out there. Still coming in to work, still about his business without having the deal done. And it’s just been awesome having him around. Just his presence means a lot to a lot of the guys, especially me.”

Added Waddle: “He’s going to be here. He likes to be around the team, the guys. He’s going to be out there practicing, playing, doing whatever.”

Tagovailoa has impressed his teammates with how he has handled himself.

“He’s a pro,” new Dolphins safety Jordan Poyer said. “That’s his business, and we all hope the best for him and this team. Tua is a huge part of this team. And I’m sure him and his agents and the people upstairs are handling that in the right manner. We hope Tua gets what he deserves.”

Running back Raheem Mostert agreed that Tagovailoa deserves a new contract based on the growth and leadership he has seen from the quarterback. He’s currently slated to make $23.2 million on his fifth-year option figure, but he stands to average more than $50 million per year, the new going rate for higher-paid quarterbacks.

The other question is how much Tagovailoa will do in drills. During voluntary organized team activities and mandatory minicamp this offseason, Tagovailoa sat out 11-on-11 team drills while participating in individual and 7-on-7 work.

That much will likely be revealed Wednesday, when McDaniel first speaks to reporters and the Dolphins have their first training camp practice open to media but closed to fans.

Hill, too, is looking to earn more money. His situation wouldn’t fall anywhere near the situation of a dispute, but he voiced during the offseason that he wants to get his deal redone as several NFL wide receivers have now passed him with new, bigger contracts.

“I don’t know. To be honest, I have no idea,” Hill said about the prospects of getting a restructured deal.

What he does know is he wants to remain with the Dolphins.

“One thing I told (agent) Drew (Rosenhaus) is, ‘Do not get me traded,’ ” Hill said. “I want to stay here in Miami because, obviously, this is where family is now. Everybody loves it here. Family loves it. Wife loves it. Kids love it. Obviously, I love it. Love playing for coach (McDaniel), and my teammates are awesome. I wouldn’t want to leave.”

After Hill came close to his individual goal of 2,000 receiving yards last year, finishing with 1,799, he has set a team goal for himself in 2024.

Hill said he wants to win a playoff game, first and foremost, eventually building into a run to the Super Bowl. He took an introspective look at himself vying for 2,000 yards last season in the offseason.

“I have to understand the position that I’m in. Me being one of the leaders and singling out an individual goal like that — because I had time to go look at it, talk about it with my family — and that was very selfish of me.”

That said, Hill added going for 2,000 yards is not off the table, but he wants the ball spread out more too, especially with Miami adding wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and tight end Jonnu Smith.

Hill was first to speak to the media today, sweating upon completing his conditioning test. The speedy, athletic Hill, of course, had no issue with it.

“Did I pass it? Let’s just say, on a few of them, I ran backwards,” Hill said. “That’s how easy it was. Tell the Dolphins to bring it harder.”

Hill later posted on X that he reported today at 6% body fat.