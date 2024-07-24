Letter: Did Democrats pull off a Biden bait-and-switch?

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Democratic Party leadership must have seen President Joe Biden’s alarming deterioration early on, before the presidential primaries. So why didn’t anyone publicly call for him to drop out of the race? And why didn’t voters see any big-name democrats opposing Biden on their primary ballots?

Now, Democrat leaders are pulling a bait-and-switch after Biden won overwhelmingly in the primary campaign against nominal competition. Their bait-and-switch tactic is reprehensible and subverts the primary process. It discounts the vote of every person who selected Joe Biden on their primary ballot. Democratic Party bosses will dictate who secures their party’s nomination.

Was President Biden’s condition intentionally downplayed while a bait-and-switch was planned all along?

Charles Kerr

Kalama Valley

