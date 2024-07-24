Letter: Selling out country and planet for personal gain

I hear and see people who say that they know Donald Trump is a despicable person, but his policies benefit them financially. They intend to vote for him for that reason.

I can only ask, “Are you out of your mind?”

Just what are you willing to do for money? Are you going to be purchased for a short-term gain? Sell out for politics? What is your price? Just how low can you go when society is crumbling and the Earth cries out?

Beverly Kai

Kakaako

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter