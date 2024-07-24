Off the news: Hawaii County mulls ag tax modifications

Hawaii County has the right intent in amending its tax structure for agricultural lands so that ag land owners who don’t actually farm, but build “gentleman farmer” homes on the acreage, should pay more — but county bills now up for public comment need more refinement.

Objectors jammed a Finance Department public hearing on the amendments last week, some testifying they grew food only for themselves, to give away or to exchange without cash changing hands, and so would pay higher tax in the future. The county’s response: “subsistence” or hobby gardens aren’t ag operations.

There’s a solid argument for including subsistence growers and those who barter in the tax exclusions — and Hawaii County should consider it.