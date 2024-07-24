Investigators find evidence of arson in Kauai wildfires

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Kauai Fire Department investigators suspect arson as the cause of two recent brush fires, including last week’s Kokee blaze on Pokii Ridge, which burned an estimated 1,600 acres and triggered evacuations and road closures.

The other was reported just before 4:45 p.m. Monday above Panini Place in Wai­mea. Firefighters from the Waimea Fire Station and crews with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Forestry and Wildlife responded and arrived to find an area of burning brush about 40 by 20 yards, according to a KFD news release.

The fire was extinguished before 6 p.m. Police closed Waimea Canyon Drive for an hour to accommodate firefighting efforts.

No one was injured and no structures were damaged in either incident.

KFD announced Tuesday that investigators had combed through the areas of both fires and found incendiary devices in the area of the Pokii Ridge fire, which broke out Thursday evening. Fire officials said they suspect that both blazes were intentionally set, but did not elaborate on their findings.

“Arson can quickly lead to uncontrollable wildfires, endangering lives, property and the surrounding area,” said Kauai Fire Chief Michael Gibson in the release. “Once a fire starts, it can rapidly spread to nearby vegetation, structures and residential areas, causing extensive damage and the potential for injuries.”

First-degree arson is a Class A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. The crime involves intentionally or knowingly setting a fire or causing property to be burned and knowingly or recklessly causing damage to property in excess of $20,000.

“Arson is a serious crime with severe consequences, posing an immediate threat to lives, properties and the environment,” Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck said in the release.

“Perpetrators will face significant penalties, including imprisonment and fines. We will not tolerate arson. I urge everyone to consider the potential consequences for the well-being of others and our community before taking such actions.”

The July 16 Kapaa blaze, which scorched 10 acres, was caused by improper use of charging equipment from a photovoltaic panel being connected to a car battery, according to a preliminary KFD investigation.

The cause of a large wildfire July 15 on Kauai’s west side in the area of Hanapepe- Kaumakani is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents should call KPD dispatch at 808-241-1711 or Lt. Kennison Nagahisa at 808-241-1705.

Anonymous tips can be made to CrimeStoppers Kauai at 808-246-8300, or by submitting a tip at cskauai.org or via the CrimeStoppers Kauai P3 Tips mobile app, available for download on Android and Apple mobile devices.