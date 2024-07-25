Letter: For presidency, untested candidate trumps Trump

Joe Biden’s recent announcement of dropping out of the presidential election is not surprising, but it surely is admirable knowing how difficult a decision it must have been. It takes tremendous courage, sacrifice and patriotism to put country first, unlike his once-presumed opponent who always puts personal interest over anything and everything.

Now the contest for the presidency is between a Black woman and the worst president in U.S. history. Kamala Harris may be relatively lesser known in American politics, and there may be some degree of risk in electing her as our next commander in chief, but I would rather sail uncharted waters than drive on a proven highway to disaster.

Once again, I deeply appreciate President Biden for paving a way to defeat the vindictive, old dictator wannabe and convicted felon. God bless Joe Biden.

Kyongnok Min

Kapolei

