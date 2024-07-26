Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, July 26, 2024 84° Today's Paper

Top News

Repaving to close roadway fronting Honolulu airport baggage claim

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 3:40 p.m.

Transportation

Late-night passenger pickup will be disrupted as lanes in front of baggage claim will be closed and traffic rerouted at the airport next week.

The state Department of Transportation is warning that beginning Monday through Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., the inner roadway fronting Terminal 2 between Baggage Claims 16 and 29 will be closed for repaving.

During the repaving, all curbside passenger pickups after 9:30 p.m. between Baggage Claims 16 and 29 will be re-routed to the Diamond Head Group Tour Area. Arriving international passengers will be directed to the International Group Tour area for pickup, DOT said.

The outer roadway will remain open to through traffic and vehicles on the inner roadway will be diverted through the median beginning at the International Arrivals group pick-up areas

DOT said message boards will be installed to alert motorists of the lane closure and location for passenger pick-up. Signs also will be displayed throughout the baggage claim to direct passengers to the Diamond Head Group Tour area.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide