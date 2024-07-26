Repaving to close roadway fronting Honolulu airport baggage claim

Late-night passenger pickup will be disrupted as lanes in front of baggage claim will be closed and traffic rerouted at the airport next week.

The state Department of Transportation is warning that beginning Monday through Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., the inner roadway fronting Terminal 2 between Baggage Claims 16 and 29 will be closed for repaving.

During the repaving, all curbside passenger pickups after 9:30 p.m. between Baggage Claims 16 and 29 will be re-routed to the Diamond Head Group Tour Area. Arriving international passengers will be directed to the International Group Tour area for pickup, DOT said.

The outer roadway will remain open to through traffic and vehicles on the inner roadway will be diverted through the median beginning at the International Arrivals group pick-up areas

DOT said message boards will be installed to alert motorists of the lane closure and location for passenger pick-up. Signs also will be displayed throughout the baggage claim to direct passengers to the Diamond Head Group Tour area.