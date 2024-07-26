Letter: Bring back crop farming to reduce Maui wildfires

Crosses and flags line Lahaina Bypass Road on May 24 as a makeshift memorial to victims of the Aug. 8 Maui wildfires.

In light of all the Maui fires, I think back to the sugar cane days when this never happened. What’s missing is farming the land instead of letting it go fallow with grass and haole koa trees, which are both great tinder and burn really hot.

Why hasn’t the governor and mayor set something in motion to make the large land owners want to farm it again? There used to be sufficient water to farm sugar from flumes. Can it be brought in again? Farms would provide a firebreak and needed locally grown foods.

Whiting Hyland

Kailua

