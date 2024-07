Dre Kalili, deputy director of the state’s Department of Transportation, spoke Thursday during a news conference about the request for proposals to remove the Falls of Clyde from Honolulu Harbor.

The aging Falls of Clyde, shown Thursday at its berth, has been abandoned and in neglect for over 10 years.

The bidding to remove the derelict Falls of Clyde from Honolulu Harbor is open.

The state Department of Transportation on Thursday issued a request for propo­sals and is seeking bids from local, national and international outfits with the expertise and experience required to permanently remove the vessel. Bids must be submitted by Sept. 25.

“Today we’re announcing that we’re moving forward with the relocation of this vessel, removing it from our harbor,” DOT Director Ed Sniffen said at a news conference.

According to the owners — Friends of Falls of Clyde — the ship was built in 1878 in Port Glasgow, Scotland, and is the last surviving example of an iron-hulled, four-masted sailing oil tanker.

The 145-year-old vessel holds significant historical value in Hawaii, having at one time served as a Matson transport ship. It is docked at Pier 7, where it once operated as a museum for the Hawai‘i Maritime Center.

Although privately owned, it was impounded in 2016 and remains in DOT’s custody.

DOT said that in the past decade it has concentrated on removing inoperable vessels from its commercial ports to protect maritime infrastructure, improve port efficiency and facilitate the movement of over 90% of the imported goods entering the state through Honolulu Harbor.

In June 2023 state officials initiated the process to remove the Falls of Clyde from the Hawaii Register of Historic Places, and it was officially delisted in January.

According to Dre Kalili, deputy director of transportation for harbors, the selected contractor will determine the method of removal, with options including dismantling, ocean disposal or transfer to a third-party applicant.

“In addition to the standard compliance requirements that are applicable to all state contractors, given the nature of this project, we will have some specific requirements that are listed out in the RFP,” she said.

DOT said it has taken steps to address and comply with other regulatory requirements, including state and federal historic preservation laws.

Among the specific tasks for bidders are measures to mitigate coral loss and monitor protected species, including green sea turtles, near the project site.

A plan must also be developed for removing items such as anchors and other components that could be preserved and potentially maintained as historic artifacts.

This marks DOT’s second attempt to issue an RFP. It initially issued one in July 2021, and in November of that year the department granted a conditional award to Falls of Clyde International Inc. The contract was contingent on meeting several compliance requirements, including securing a performance bond. The previous award was canceled by DOT because the bond requirement was not fulfilled within five months.

The latest RFP requires a performance bond equal to 50% of the total project and contract cost.

Sniffen expressed hope for a smooth removal process for the Falls of Clyde and anticipates that the preferred bidder will be announced by the end of the year to initiate the next steps.