Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame tickets still available

Tickets are still available for the Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet to be held Aug. 8 at Honolulu Country Club.

This year’s inductees are late legendary sportscaster Jim Leahey and Olympic swimmer Christopher Woo.

The banquet will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Aloha attire is recommended. Tickets are $200, and can be purchased at hawaiisportshalloffame.com.

Leahey was a broadcaster for UH sports on television or radio from 1973 until his retirement in 2018.

Woo represented the United States at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, finishing eighth in the 100-meter breaststroke final. He also swam for the gold medal-winning U.S. team in the preliminary heats of the 4×100-meter medley relay but did not receive a medal because he did not swim in the final.

Kuany makes South Sudan hoops roster

Former Chaminade men’s basketball player Kuany Kuany on Thursday was named to the South Sudan Olympic roster.

Kuany, who played for the Silverswords under coach Eric Bovaird from 2013 to 2017, has served as South Sudan captain the past four years.

South Sudan made headlines Sunday with its near upset of the United States in an exhibition game in London.

Kuany, 30, has played professionally in Australia, Croatia and Finland.

South Sudan opens the Olympics against Puerto Rico on Saturday at 11 p.m.

UH Hilo volleyball team adds 4 players

Hawaii Hilo women’s volleyball coach Chris Leonard announced the addition of four newcomers for the upcoming season, including ‘Iolani graduate Maya Imoto-Eakin.

Imoto-Eakin, a 5-foot-9 setter, is a transfer from Illinois. She will be a redshirt freshman.

The other recruits are incoming freshmen: Carys Fouser (6-3 middle blocker; Albuquerque, N.M.), Isabella Freeman (6-3 middle blocker; Lehi, Utah) and Madeline Swanson (6-0 outside hitter; Billings, Mont.).

Honolulu softball falls at West Regional

Honolulu allowed all its runs in the fourth inning of a 6-2 loss to Dublin (Northern California) in Thursday’s semifinal of the Little League 12U Softball West Regional in San Bernardino, Calif.

Taryn Nakamoto and Skyla-Kruse Moniz-Fa‘alafua scored for Honolulu (2-2).

Dublin will face Willcox (Ariz.) for the title today.