Reports: Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa agree to $212.4M deal

By Field Level Media

SAM NAVARRO-USA TODAY SPORTS Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa reacts during mandatory minicamp, June 4, at Baptist Health Training Complex. Tagovailoa agreed to a four-year, $212.4 million extension, multiple outlets reported today.

The Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa agreed to a four-year, $212.4 million extension, multiple outlets reported today.

ESPN reported that Tagovailoa’s new contract includes $167 million guaranteed and is the largest in Dolphins history. The $53.1 million average annual salary is the highest in NFL history on a four-year extension, according to NFL Network.

Tagovailoa, 26, led the NFL with 4,264 passing yards in 2023. He started all 17 games (11-6 record), completing 69.3 percent of his passes with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

A first-round pick (fifth overall) by Miami in 2020, Tagovailoa has thrown for 12,639 yards with 81 TDs and 37 picks in 53 career games (51 starts).

Tagovailoa made his NFL playoff debut last season, completing 20 of 39 passes for 199 yards with one touchdown and one interception in a 26-7 wild-card loss at Kansas City.

