On the Move: Meris Sato

Girls on the Run International, a nonprofit based in North Carolina that empowers young girls, has announced Hawaii’s Meris Sato as part of its board of directors. Sato is a PricewaterhouseCoopers director in the cyber risk and regulatory practice and has worked in the consulting industry for over 15 years. Before her focus on risk management and governance, risk and compliance, she worked in audit and business process optimization.