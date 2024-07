Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case following an apparent shooting that injured three people in Waipahu early this morning.

Just before 2 a.m. today, a male suspect, 22, allegedly fired at a group, striking a 17-year-old boy, a 23-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man.

All three victims were treated at an area hospital. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

No other details were immediately available.