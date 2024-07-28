Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Motorcyclist in critical condition after Wahiawa crash

By Star-Advertiser staff

A 21-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured in a collision with a pickup truck on Kamehameha Highway in Wahiawa early today.

Honolulu police said the motorcyclist was heading south on the highway around 4:38 a.m. when he crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and crashed into the northbound pickup truck north of Paalaa Uka Pupukea Road. The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown onto the grass shoulder and was subsequently transported via an Emergency Medical Services ambulance to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

The 57-year-old male driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and was not injured.

Police said speed appears to have been a factor in the collision.

