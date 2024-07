As the youngest state among the 50, Hawaii doesn’t have much history in the business of presidential politics. And what little is there is out of the Democratic playbook.

The two states with the longest run backing a single political party are Vermont and Georgia. Both states have voted 27 times for either an R or a D. According to vote tabulations going back to 1789, Vermont has gone Republican 27 times and Georgia voted for a Democrat in 27 presidential elections.

Roughly 90% of the time, Hawaii has voted for the Democratic candidate.

Hawaii has been a state since 1959 and for almost all of that time it has had four electoral votes.

By way of comparison, the state with the most votes is California with 54. Texas has 40 and Florida has 30. Electoral votes make up the 538 votes in the electoral college, which elects the president. A majority of 270 electoral votes is required to elect the president. Each state has the same number of electors as it does members in its congressional delegation: one for each member in the House of Representatives plus two senators.

So Hawaii has two senators and two members of Congress, equaling four votes for president.

With just four votes and five or six hours by jet to and from the West Coast, you can see why candidates for president are going to spend time in Malibu, not Maui.

And the odds are the majority of the vote is going to go blue, with Hawaii having voted Democratic in every election except the 1972 and 1984 contests, when Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan won, respectively.

That streak seems to be what is evolving now.

Four years ago, then-GOP President Donald Trump had 196,864 votes in Hawaii, losing to Democrat Joe Biden who garnered 366,130 votes, or 65% of all votes cast.

Vice President Kamala Harris has already solidified the Hawaii vote with Hawaii’s congressional delegation on board with an early endorsement.

Gov. Josh Green is also a cheerleader.

“Kamala Harris has my support, endorsement and friendship, and I look forward to helping her team win this critical election for every American,” the governor said in a Star-Advertiser report last week.

Equally as strong is the support from Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, one of the first to endorse Harris.

In an interview, she pointed to the big advantages Harris will have running in Hawaii.

“For me, representing a state that proudly embraces diversity, it is very exciting to see a minority woman of color running for president,” Luke said. “For her to win will mean so much for the diverse communities that make up, not just Hawaii, but our nation.”

Those are the sort of factors that may not be relatable across the country — but in Hawaii, being a minority member on the presidential ticket goes a long way.

Richard Borreca writes on politics on Sundays. Reach him at 808onpolitics@gmail.com.