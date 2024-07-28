Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, July 28, 2024 76° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Emotions running high as Lahaina fire anniversary nears

By Dan Nakaso

Today Updated 12:58 a.m.

Editors' PicksMauiMaui Wildfire ResourcesMaui Wildfires

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A Napili Noho distribution center organizer who identified himself as Savage volunteered to join a contingent from his Calvary Chapel congregation in October to come to Lahaina to help.
1/5
Swipe or click to see more

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

A Napili Noho distribution center organizer who identified himself as Savage volunteered to join a contingent from his Calvary Chapel congregation in October to come to Lahaina to help.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Ka‘i “Baby Shark” Kala played in a bounce house provided for the children at the Napili Noho distribution center.
2/5
Swipe or click to see more

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

Ka‘i “Baby Shark” Kala played in a bounce house provided for the children at the Napili Noho distribution center.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Angelina Dagupion, 78, donates homegrown vegetables to Napili Noho distribution center while relying on donations for other staples.
3/5
Swipe or click to see more

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

Angelina Dagupion, 78, donates homegrown vegetables to Napili Noho distribution center while relying on donations for other staples.

COURTESY COUNTY OF MAUI / KUHINIA MAUI Passengers on a “Remembrance Ride” viewed Lahaina town Saturday. The rides were organized by the County of Maui as part of its Kuhinia Maui remembrance events.
4/5
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY COUNTY OF MAUI / KUHINIA MAUI

Passengers on a “Remembrance Ride” viewed Lahaina town Saturday. The rides were organized by the County of Maui as part of its Kuhinia Maui remembrance events.

COURTESY COUNTY OF MAUI / KUHINIA MAUI A bus full of Lahaina residents passed the town’s iconic banyan tree while slowly driving down Front Street during a “Remembrance Ride” on Saturday. The white tree stumps on the left are remnants of monkey pod trees.
5/5
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY COUNTY OF MAUI / KUHINIA MAUI

A bus full of Lahaina residents passed the town’s iconic banyan tree while slowly driving down Front Street during a “Remembrance Ride” on Saturday. The white tree stumps on the left are remnants of monkey pod trees.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A Napili Noho distribution center organizer who identified himself as Savage volunteered to join a contingent from his Calvary Chapel congregation in October to come to Lahaina to help.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Ka‘i “Baby Shark” Kala played in a bounce house provided for the children at the Napili Noho distribution center.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Angelina Dagupion, 78, donates homegrown vegetables to Napili Noho distribution center while relying on donations for other staples.
COURTESY COUNTY OF MAUI / KUHINIA MAUI Passengers on a “Remembrance Ride” viewed Lahaina town Saturday. The rides were organized by the County of Maui as part of its Kuhinia Maui remembrance events.
COURTESY COUNTY OF MAUI / KUHINIA MAUI A bus full of Lahaina residents passed the town’s iconic banyan tree while slowly driving down Front Street during a “Remembrance Ride” on Saturday. The white tree stumps on the left are remnants of monkey pod trees.
RELATED PHOTO GALLERY