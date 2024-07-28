Emotions running high as Lahaina fire anniversary nears
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
A Napili Noho distribution center organizer who identified himself as Savage volunteered to join a contingent from his Calvary Chapel congregation in October to come to Lahaina to help.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Ka‘i “Baby Shark” Kala played in a bounce house provided for the children at the Napili Noho distribution center.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Angelina Dagupion, 78, donates homegrown vegetables to Napili Noho distribution center while relying on donations for other staples.
COURTESY COUNTY OF MAUI / KUHINIA MAUI
Passengers on a “Remembrance Ride” viewed Lahaina town Saturday. The rides were organized by the County of Maui as part of its Kuhinia Maui remembrance events.
COURTESY COUNTY OF MAUI / KUHINIA MAUI
A bus full of Lahaina residents passed the town’s iconic banyan tree while slowly driving down Front Street during a “Remembrance Ride” on Saturday. The white tree stumps on the left are remnants of monkey pod trees.